Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“Wanted a Big, Intimidating Guy”: Former Bills OL Reveals How He Became Taylor Swift’s First Ever Bodyguard

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 15, 2026 | 10:12 AM EDT

HomeNFL

“Wanted a Big, Intimidating Guy”: Former Bills OL Reveals How He Became Taylor Swift’s First Ever Bodyguard

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 15, 2026 | 10:12 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Before becoming a global superstar and a 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift was a teenage artist promoting herself by singing the national anthem wherever she could, especially at sporting events like NASCAR races and the World Series. At the time, she didn’t have the kind of professional security team that surrounds her today. That’s why, as her popularity began to grow, her father, Scott Swift, turned to former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jasen Esposito for help.

“Taylor’s starting to build some momentum, gaining popularity, they’re kind of going through the whole deal, and he (Scott Swift) calls me up, and he asks me what I was doing Saturday afternoon,” Esposito revealed on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I’m like, ‘I’m free, what’s going on?’ ‘Oh well, I’m gonna need you to stand by Taylor for an autograph signing hour before her deal. It was some local country music station; they had a fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I went up there for the day, literally just stood next to Taylor the whole time. I guess someone tried to hug her or something before they needed, you know, she wanted a big, intimidating guy there. So Scott thought of me right away. And yeah, I mean, her first tour bus was there. I think it’s like on showcase somewhere at some Hall of Fame, like the first tour bus she ever had was hanging out on there. She performed some of her songs.”

Esposito stood 6-foot-4 and weighed more than 300 pounds, making him exactly the kind of presence Scott Swift was looking for. Swift grew up in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, while her father remained heavily involved in helping her early career. Scott would submit demo tapes, arrange appearances, and coordinate performances throughout Pennsylvania. It was in June 2006 when Swift released her debut album, “Tim McGraw.” She embarked on an extensive radio tour to promote herself and her album.

ADVERTISEMENT

She visited local country stations around the country, performed at fairs, and signed autographs as an up-and-coming artist trying to build an audience. Swift started her journey by performing the national anthem, with a guitar in her hand, to gain traction.

“When I was 11 years old, it occurred to me that the national anthem was the best way to get in front of a large group of people if you don’t have a record deal,” she admitted. “So I started singing the national anthem anywhere I possibly could.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to perform before Game 3 of the 2008 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays in front of more than 45,000 fans. That same night, Tim McGraw delivered the game ball, a fitting coincidence given that his name also served as the title of Swift’s debut single.

By the time Taylor Swift released her second studio album, Fearless, in 2008, her popularity was already on the rise, and she soon embarked on her first headlining concert tour, the Fearless Tour. Yet she continued performing “Tim McGraw” during several of her tours and would often hold autograph signings afterward. Given the growing crowds around her, it’s easy to see why Scott Swift asked Jasen Esposito to serve as Taylor’s first bodyguard early in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Keshav Pareek

2,347 Articles

Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT