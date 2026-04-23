What Condition Does Fernando Mendoza’s Mom Have? Reason Behind Projected No. 1 Pick’s Draft Absence Revealed

About half a decade ago, Fernando Mendoza’s mother, Elsa Mendoza, was diagnosed with COVID-19, a moment that made her realize her long-standing medical condition was worsening. At the time, neither Fernando nor his brother Alberto knew about what she had been dealing with for years.

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It was during that period that Elsa understood she wouldn’t be able to travel to watch her sons play and that there was no longer any way to hide her condition. But fast forward to earlier this year, when Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers, Elsa was in attendance, cheering alongside her husband, Fernando Mendoza Sr. It was that big of a moment for the Mendoza family.

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Elsa has multiple sclerosis, a disease that breaks down the protective covering of nerves and can affect mobility.

By the time Mendoza wrapped up his collegiate career as a national champion and even updated his LinkedIn with “Open To Work,” the next step was clear. The NFL was waiting. A projected first-round pick, he is widely expected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders in a matter of hours.

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And while the stage in Pittsburgh would normally be the setting for that moment, the 22-year-old chose something different. He decided to stay home with his mother, who can no longer walk because of her condition. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Mendoza explained:

“Pittsburgh is a great opportunity and it’s a great venue, and I’m really excited to see all the guys…walk across the stage Thursday night. It’ll be a dream for a lot of guys. However, my mom really wanted to do it at home and so do my parents. It’s a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation.”

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Elsa has shared that she had been living with the disease for nearly 18 years but chose not to tell her sons early on because she didn’t want them to worry. That changed around five years ago when her health declined, and she felt there was no way left to hide it. When she finally opened up, she recalled how her sons responded in a way that made the moment easier for her.

“But you’ve made it so much easier,” she recalled. “And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible—by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen.

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“You’ve always kept that same spark in your eye. No matter what kind of state I’ve been in or day I’ve been having, you’ve never once looked away. You’ve never once treated me like I’m embarrassing, or deficient, or anything other than someone you love and are standing by.”

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

But things were not easy for the Mendoza family as Elsa’s condition had gotten worse. Still, the mother of the projected first overall pick admitted that Mendoza managed “to make me feel like I’m still every part of myself. Like I’m still that same person you’ve been teammates with since we got through our first Boston winter together. Like I’m still that same mom.”

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Throughout his college career, Mendoza was often viewed as an underdog. At home, that wasn’t the case. His mother always saw him differently, shaping the mindset he carries now. He has often referred to her as both his best friend and his inspiration.

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“My mom, who’s my best friend (and) inspiration, she has multiple sclerosis, which essentially is a nervous system disease, which essentially kind of paralyzes the body a little bit,” Mendoza said. “And so at this point, she has a tough time moving around and stuff like that. But her happiness, her joy, and her determination is what inspire me every single day.

“And that’s what pushes me. If I’m going to work out, I’m feeling tired, and a little thought in my mind is like, ‘Oh, maybe you should just skip out on this set or something like that.’ Like, my mom is out here every single day putting a ton of work, a ton of dedication, and still with a great attitude and great positive attitude and everything that she does.

With the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft now here, Mendoza is expected to hear his name called. But instead of sitting in the green room, the moment will unfold at home, surrounded by his parents, friends, and the people who have been part of his journey.

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A message from Fernando Mendoza to those who poured into his football journey

Earlier this month, Adam Schefter reported that Fernando Mendoza will not attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. That makes him the latest top prospect to skip one of the league’s biggest offseason events. Travon Walker (2022), Trevor Lawrence (2021), Baker Mayfield (2018), and Myles Garrett (2017) also chose to spend draft night with their families away from the main venue.

Top prospects skipping the draft isn’t unusual in the NFL. Some prefer avoiding the pressure of waiting in the green room. Others, meanwhile, choose to share the moment with family and the people who helped them reach this stage. Mendoza clearly falls into the latter group.

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“I’m going to have to hop on a plane the next morning anyways,” he added. “And for that travel, it’d be a lot easier to stay at home. I wanted to stay and make the memory with everyone who poured into my football journey, mentors, coaches, family, friends — being able to share that moment with all of them is going to be the best memory I can make. Rather than limiting it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh.”

For months, the Raiders have been linked to selecting Mendoza with the first overall pick. While that outcome appears likely, it still needs to be made official. When it does, the moment will unfold at home, with Mendoza and his family sharing it together.