Who Is Gracie Hunt’s New Boyfriend Derek Green? Meet Ex-Chiefs QB’s Son & $4.8B Heiress’ Partner

Last month, Gracie Hunt shared one of those blink-and-you-miss-it Instagram Stories—the kind that disappears in 24 hours but lingers in your mind way longer. Yes, we’re talking about that one photo that had fans doing double-takes: her arms wrapped around a mystery man, both gazing out over the empty expanse of Arrowhead Stadium. The caption? “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string.” A nod to Taylor Swift’s “Invisible String.”

The timing couldn’t have been more intriguing. Why? Well, Gracie had just scrubbed her Instagram of Cody Keith, the former QB and real estate broker, who’d been her plus-one at the Chiefs events not long ago. No official breakup announcement. The internet was already abuzz about it until she posted that picture. But that’s all in the past, and now, this mysterious stadium hug was the new talk of the town.

Fast forward to May, and Gracie confirmed the mystery man’s identity: Derek Green, son of former Chiefs QB Trent Green.

Meet Derek Green: Gracie Hunt’s current boyfriend

Ever since Gracie Hunt hinted at a romance in one of her Instagram stories, it’s no wonder she had everyone talking. But last month, she shared a few snapshots with her new beau, Derek Green, on her social media. Derek, son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green (who played with the Chiefs for six seasons), can be seen alongside the Chiefs’ heiress in one of the many pictures, holding hands, during a recent vacation.

“My heart is full. 🫶🏼 Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season,” Gracie captioned her post. “So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately. ☺️.” In a few other photos shared by Gracie, the couple can be seen posing by a pool and the ocean during their vacation.

In one of the clips, Gracie and Derek were taking ginger shots, while the other pictures included Gracie’s dog and some of the meals the couple enjoyed during their time together. While neither of them officially announced their relationship, given that they both attended SMU, it’s quite clear that this may not just be a fling. After all, their Chiefs’ connection is almost making it clear as well.

What is Derek Green’s profession?

Just like his dad, Trent Green, Derek Green also pursued a career in football during his time at SMU from 2018 to 2021. He redshirted his 2018 season and got an opportunity to hit the ground running during his second season at SMU. Green amassed 39 yards on three carries before playing the full season next year. The former SMU QB appeared in all games for the next couple of seasons, during which he was a member of the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team for two consecutive years.

But football wasn’t a full-time thing for Gracie Hunt’s new boyfriend. In fact, following the wrap-up of his collegiate career, Derek quietly exited the gridiron and smoothly transitioned to academics and business. He ended up chasing a finance degree and even tried his luck in the European League of Football back in 2023 and 2024. Just a short run. And it was time to get back to business—literally.

According to Derek’s LinkedIn profile, he’s currently serving as a Sports Operations Manager at Creative Planning in Kansas City. The guy parted ways with football, no doubt. But, the way things have shaped up and how well the desired destiny has unfolded, Derek Green is now closer to the Chiefs’ family than ever. Especially, now that he’s dating the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt.