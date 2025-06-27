Who Is Kyle Hamilton’s Fiancée, Reese Damm? Meet NFL Star’s Musician Girlfriend Who He Recently Got Engaged To

It’s not often an NFL first-round pick brings a high school sweetheart along for the ride, but Kyle Hamilton never shied from the familiar. While cameras fixated on draft-night suits and viral handshakes, Reese Damm was already a steady presence. Long before he suited up for Notre Dame, they were inseparable. He was the promising safety, and she was the voice with a guitar. That balance of gridiron ambition and musical creativity quietly defined their bond early on.

By the time Kyle landed with the Ravens, Reese’s influence extended well beyond the occasional sideline appearance. She built her own identity as a singer-songwriter, releasing mellow acoustic tracks that hinted at her own big-stage potential. And now? Well, these stars have made their relationship official. Last week, Kyle went on to knee, ring in hand, ready to turn years of quiet devotion into a promise for life. And their love became official and immortal on “6•23•25 – ♾️,” as their caption read.

And now that they’re all set to start the next chapter of their lives, let’s learn who Kyle Hamilton’s high school sweetheart is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kyle hamilton (@kyledhamilton) Expand Post

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!