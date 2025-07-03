Wife Brittany Captures the American Essence Before 4th of July; Wants New Pet in Patrick Mahomes’ Family

On July 4 last summer, Brittany Mahomes found a slice of America in London’s Hyde Park, swaying to Morgan Wallen’s country drawl beside husband, Patrick Mahomes. She captioned the night, “Country concert in London, count me in,” while Patrick’s grey-white Prada set drew Travis Kelce‘s “Patty Prada!!!” Fans called it surreal—two NFL icons blending Nashville spirit with London twilight, proving patriotism sometimes sounds best amplified over a thousand cheering strangers abroad.

Less than twenty-four hours later, Brittany shifted effortlessly from concert denim to polished elegance at Wimbledon’s Centre Court. Her $6,000 Gucci ensemble—a crisp navy skirt and a red-white polo (shoutout to patriotic colors)—felt more deliberate than festive. Observers noted her understated caption, simply “Wimbledon,” though her heart-shaped crossbody bag spoke volumes.

Taken all together, it was a study in contrasts: country music’s rowdy nostalgia one night, refined American poise the next, each moment distinctly hers. Fast forward to this year’s 4th of July week, and Brittany is back at it. Though this time, instead of London and Wimbledon, she captured America’s essence in her driveway when a real-life bald eagle stalked her driveway.

“Have you ever had a bald eagle on your porch?” Brittany wrote in her story, capturing a short clip of the National Bird. What followed was a continuous update on the bald bird from Brittany’s side, which later turned out to be a mom-eagle delivering food to her babies. “Hey dude,” she added. “What’s up? He has made himself right at home.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

In her next story, Brittany caught the eagle, finally getting the dinner. “Update: he’s caught his dinner,” she wrote. A few moments later, the Chiefs’ quarterback’s partner came back with the next update, writing, “Next update: has to be the mom delivering dinner to her babies.” Well, at one moment or another, it might feel like she’s narrating a wildlife documentary.

But nope. She was just cheekily embracing the moment. After all, ahead of the 4th of July, Brittany catching an eagle on her driveway felt like an almost cinematic nod to the holiday. But we can’t deny the fact that she’s living out her worst nightmare.

Brittany Mahomes wants to pet the National Bird

Patrick, Brittany, and the Chiefs have had a bunch of Eagles this year, and the memories are still fresh. Just earlier this year, the Eagles swooped in and thrashed the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Giving them a blowout loss of 40-22 and shattering their dreams of achieving a historic three-peat. Count Mahomes getting sacked six times, and it was a total nightmare (also finishing with 257 yards, three touchdowns).

Fast forward to now, and whether it’s a coincidence or a divine intervention, an eagle has found the Mahomes household again. Though this time not on the gridiron, but at their driveway. What are the odds? But this time, rather than embracing the harsh Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Brittany is intentionally making the jokes way too easy. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a bright picture of the bald eagle, giving a side look to her, as she wrote, “Think I could teach it how to attack on command.”

The Mahomes already have two pet dogs named Steel (a Pit Bull) and Silver (a Cane Corso). Steel was a Valentine’s Day gift from Patrick to Brittany in college. And now? Well, picture Brittany commanding a pet eagle. Well, that moment would surely feel like a symbolic nod given the Chiefs’ loss in the Super Bowl to the Eagles in February this year.

But at the end of the day, it’s safe to say that Brittany Mahomes is probably taking the jokes lightheartedly in her stories. The Chiefs are now gearing up for the 2025 season and are set to face the Eagles in the second week of the regular season.