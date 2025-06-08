Zac Taylor Faces Firing Warning as Trey Hendrickson’s Defense Puts Bengals HC on Hot Seat

In late 2024, the Bengals’ defense quietly spiraled into a full-blown crisis. PFF placed their run-stopping unit 18th and coverage at 19th, while, despite Trey Hendrickson’s heroics, the pass rush still finished a miserable 26th overall. Opponents consistently converted on third downs, and the red-zone defense remained unpredictable, often turning close contests into frustrating defeats. All the while, Joe Burrow was forced to carry the Bengals’ offense almost every single week.

Remember the week 5 game against Baltimore? Yeah, they had a 10-point lead only to let Baltimore rip it away. Final result? 41-38. The Ravens won. As the season wore on, the trenches just wouldn’t hold. Fox data put them 23rd in third-down defense, and over the year, Cincinnati allowed 124.8 rushing yards per game. And the last time we checked, it was among the NFL’s bottom teams. Quarterbacks faced little pressure behind a line that too often failed to hold its ground.

And those yardage leaks? They showed up again and again late in games, when survival instincts mattered most. By December, the back end was gasping for air too—coverage was leaky, and red-zone resistance in the bottom third nationwide. It wasn’t just one phase falling short—it was a complete breakdown. No wonder Pro Football News & Analysis put Taylor as one of the ten head coaches who will be on a hot seat entering the 2025 season.

Taylor and Co. wrapped up their 2024 season with a 9-8 record and had a tremendous offense, no doubt. But they still failed to qualify for the playoffs, despite having a talented unit. Courtesy? Terrible defensive performance. Now that the Bengals’ head coach is entering the seventh season of his tenure in Cincy, it’s safe to say that the 2025 season is going to be a prove-it year for Taylor. But a deeper look reveals a key reason behind the collapse: injuries.

Despite Trey Hendrickson’s heroics (17.5 sacks), the rest of the defensive unit was below par, no doubt. The Bengals’ defense was marked by certain injuries. And we aren’t just talking about one player. Sam Hubbard was expected to repeat his previous season’s performance, but he managed to record just two sacks before a PCL injury sidelined him and ultimately led to his retirement in March.

Then there was Daxton Hill, who had 110 combined tackles in the 2023 season. Entering the 2024 season, the player switched his role to corner, likely excited about his new role. But an ACL tear in the week 5 game wrapped up the rest of his season. DJ Turner’s second year in Cincy wasn’t kind either. Despite starting 12 games in his rookie season, the guy was demoted to backup Hill. But things got worse when a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Logan Wilson entered the fifth season of his career after a season in which he recorded 135 tackles. But the guy became another victim of Bengal’s injured defensive unit. He injured his knee in early December. Amidst all the chaos, you can say that Germaine Pratt was the silver lining of Cincy’s defense besides Hendrickson, given that the guy led the team with 143 tackles. But not to mention, folks out there criticized Pratt for missing out on the tackles.

Long story short: Zac Taylor had a terrible 2024 season as a head coach, if we are talking about the defensive side of the game, as Cincy’s D-line was marked with certain injuries. Entering the 2025 season, the head coach would have to lead his team to the postseason if he wants to retain his head coaching role—at least that’s what PFF’s report showed us. After all, Cincy just can’t rely on Trey Hendrickson alone.

Where can we see Trey Hendrickson in 2025?

At this deep in the 2025 NFL offseason, three players are still stuck in a contract extension limbo. We’re talking about Miami’s Jalen Ramsey, Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins, and, of course, Cincy’s Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals loosened their purse when they offered massive contract extensions to their star receivers, Tee Higgins (a four-year $115 million contract) and Ja’Marr Chase (a four-year $161 million contract). But Hendricskon?

Well, there are no updates on his contract extension talks, but speculation around a potential trade has already begun to surface. Recently, staff writers at ESPN formulated trade proposals they thought would be the right place for Hendrickson. While several teams are reportedly in line but the Commanders and the Lions caught everyone’s attention. Wondering why?

Well, for starters, the Lions’ fans and their general manager, Brad Holmes, would like to have the Bengals’ top pass rusher on their D-line. ESPN’s Ben Solak proposed a trade for the 30-year-old defensive end. His prediction? Trading Hendrickson and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick (can become a third-rounder with performance conditions).

Then there was ESPN’s Seth Walder, who predicted that the Commanders could send defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, a third-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round pick in 2027, for Hendrickson. Just like that. But the big question: is Hendrickson’s trade possible at this point? Well, the way things are shaping up, it’s likely that a few teams might be interested in the sack leader.

But just to be specific, trading for a 30-year-old defensive end who’s looking for a massive contract extension isn’t going to be a walk in the park. On top of that, the teams will be trading their future draft capital as well. So yeah, at this point, the Bengals’ trading Hendrickson makes sense. But the process isn’t going to be as straightforward as it sounds.