Aaron Donald Announces Los Angeles Decision After $15.1M Rams Star’s Strong Challenge

Aaron Donald always showed up. Remember the Rams’ Super Bowl run? Yes, that very year when the defensive tackle took to the field of play whilst he battled torn rib cartilage and got a city to embrace him. It wasn’t just gridiron ‘AD’ though. He showed up everywhere. Right from filming a dramatic SoFi Stadium pregame video to making goofy faces at his kids to laying down roots with a venture that would expand from where he was raised to where he was embraced.

The 2019 offseason saw Donald and Erica launch the AD99 Foundation out of their hometown. The NFL star wasn’t just giving away money, but got involved to set the tone with youth camps, mentorship sessions, and community programs tailored to kids who didn’t have access to structured sports or academic support. Eventually, it went beyond Allegheny County and expanded its free, year-round programming to over 30 states. Still rooted in the grit and grind of Pittsburgh, it reached thousands of student-athletes who needed someone in their corner. The mission still hasn’t changed; it’s only expanded its scope from its proprietor’s first home to his second.

On Tuesday, Aaron Donald appeared on the official AD99 Foundation Instagram page where he said, “Hey everybody, I’m Aaron Donald. As many of you guys know, I’m from Pittsburgh. That’s where I was born and raised at. It’s the city that shaped me to who I am today.” That sense of hometown loyalty has long defined Donald’s work through the AD99 Foundation.

“That’s why, you know, all the great work we did in the Pittsburgh area through my foundation, AD99 Foundation, means so much to me.” The video message then shifted to what’s next.

“Over the years, we focused on creating real impact, supporting young people through education, athletics, the arts,” he continued. “All the work we do through my foundation is to help the youth. To be the next up, to do great things. Beyond sports, just in life, period.” And now, with his playing days behind him, Donald is turning his full attention to that mission, this time in LA. Donald’s commitment to community work isn’t a newfound passion. In a 2023 interview with his wife, Erica, he expressed a strong desire to dedicate more time to philanthropic efforts once his football career concluded. He emphasized the importance of being “more hands-on” with the AD99 Foundation, aiming to expand its reach and impact.

“Now we’re expanding the same energy and mission to Los Angeles. I’ve seen so much potential here in the communities across the city. So to be able to be here and be more hands on and help these kids to be successful. It’s exciting!” This recent expansion into Los Angeles is a direct manifestation of that vision, allowing him to invest deeply in communities that have been integral to his journey.

He closed the message with a line that echoed in both the caption and the spirit of the post.

Pittsburgh raised me. LA embraced me. Now we’re giving back to both.” The announcement wasn’t just a feel-good social media moment, it came with tangible backing.

A few days earlier, Donald had stepped into a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Burbank, California, not just to grab chicken fingers, but to thank the team behind a major donation. The fast food chain and its founder, Todd Graves, had pledged $100,000 to support the AD99 Foundation’s expansion into Los Angeles.

“Big shoutout to Raising Cane’s and Todd and them for believing in our mission,” Donald said. “That’s huge for what we’re trying to do here.” The former defensive anchor retired in March 2024, and since then, he’s been doubling down on the work he and Erica started. As he had put it, retirement does allow him to give more to his philanthropic aspirations; it’s evident not just in words, but through his presence.

But while Donald may have stepped away from the game, he hasn’t completely abandoned the Rams just yet, especially when a challenge is on the table.

Aaron Donald gets a weight-lifting challenge

If there’s anything that Aaron Donald is known for… well, other than for his charity work and being one of the best defensive tackles, then no doubt, it’s weight lifting and his intense workout sessions. Matthew Stafford once recalled an anecdote during his appearance on the New Heights Podcast, where he talked about Donald’s workout session.

It included a Make-A-Wish recipient, Kyle Frazier, Donald performing bicep curls, and Kyle throwing up in a trash can, approximately 30 minutes into the workout. “If you want to be AD, you’ve got to work like AD,” Donald would say.” That’s how the training sessions of the 34-year-old Rams legend looked. But that was during his time with the Rams when his job was all about chaos and muscle. Now?

Well, even though he’s retired from the NFL, Donald just got a challenge from the Rams’ linebacker, Jared Verse. “No, he don’t want that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that,” Verse said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, throwing some playful jabs at Donald. “That little 500 bench he had. He’s not ready for that. I’ll be moving weight. I’ll be moving weight. Whenever he’s ready for a workout, I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.”

Even after hanging up his cleats, Donald often posts some clips of his workout on social media. And Verse, who established himself as a promising young LB, believes that he can take him down. Can he? Well, the guy has the build. 6’4” tall and weighing over 250 pounds. But let’s face it—it’s a debate that has no end until and unless we’ve an official competition. Till then, we can just focus on Verse’s playful take on Aaron Donald.