Aaron Donald Signs New Deal Outside NFL Amid Rams Comeback Rumors

They say the end of one thing is the beginning of another. Retiring from the NFL may open multiple doors for a player, including coaching, media, and, at this point, maybe a podcast. It’s been a couple of years since the Los Angeles Rams‘ defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, hung up his cleats. While he has multiple business ventures, Donald hasn’t made any big transition to either broadcasting or coaching.

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That, however, may not be the case for much longer. According to Front Office Sports, Donald is eyeing a future in the media. The outlet reported that the 35-year-old NFL legend has signed with Jon Rosen’s management team at Envisionary. The partnership will oversee Donald’s businesses, brand partnerships, and overall profile in the media and entertainment industries, as Rosen confirmed to Front Office Sports.

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At the same time, Donald is also in the process of developing a docuseries, per a source. While it will be a significant move for Donald since his retirement following a decade-long career with the Rams, he has also built a meaningful business portfolio before starting his media career.

During his NFL career, he invested in Ready Nutrition, a Pennsylvania-based sports nutrition company that manufactures protein bars, protein water, and sports drinks, among others. At the same time, Donald is also serving as a co-owner of Ready Nutrition, where he has been actively involved in product development, brand awareness, and youth athlete initiatives by the company.

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In addition, Donald has licensed his personal AD99 brand for apparel and merchandise, including athletic wear such as shirts and hoodies. That said, it’s fair to say that his business portfolio is currently centered around nutrition, brand ownership, and philanthropy. Now, however, the NFL legend is expanding into the media world.

And looking at his Hall of Fame calibre career, Donald has the potential to become an NFL analyst. Over a decade-long career, the ex-NFLer won a Super Bowl ring and was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 10-time Pro Bowler. However, the development around Donald’s latest business decision came amid his comeback rumors.

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There’s no denying that Donald has previously made it clear that he’s done with the game. But ever since the Rams traded for Myles Garrett earlier this year, he’s been rumored to make a comeback ahead of the 2026 season. Head coach Sean McVay, meanwhile, only reinforced those rumors while addressing Donald joining the Rams’ roster.

“If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upward,” McVay said.

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The Rams are one of the strongest contenders to make the Super Bowl this season with Matthew Stafford returning after an MVP season, Puka Nacua entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Garrett bolstering the defensive side of the ball. The Rams would surely welcome Aaron Donald to play one more season with the team. Whether that actually happens or Donald’s business ventures overlap with his decision remains to be seen.