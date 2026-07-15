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Aaron Donald Won’t Come Back to Rams as “30 Cents on the Dollar” Version of Himself, Says NFL Insider

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 15, 2026 | 8:30 AM EDT

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Aaron Donald Won’t Come Back to Rams as “30 Cents on the Dollar” Version of Himself, Says NFL Insider

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 15, 2026 | 8:30 AM EDT

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The Los Angeles Rams will open training camp in two weeks, and with each passing day, the possibility of Aaron Donald ending his retirement seems to be growing. That speculation only intensified when the veteran defensive tackle was spotted working out at the Rams’ facility. However, NFL insider Peter Schrager recently revealed that even if Donald is considering a return in 2026, he’s only interested if he can commit to a full season.

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“Aaron Donald is not going to come back as some 30-cents-on-the-dollar version of Aaron Donald,” Schrager said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He wants to be ready—that’s why that workout was going on. He wants to be fully where he was when he retired two years ago. He wants to be the best version of himself.”

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It’s been a couple of years since Donald played a defensive snap in the league. He retired following the 2023 season, where he recorded 53 combined tackles and 8 sacks. On paper, Donald returning for another season sounds intriguing, especially after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett earlier this offseason. The Donald-Garrett duo will surely push the Rams to make the Super Bowl, with Matthew Stafford returning after his MVP season.

At the same time, it’s fair to ask whether Aaron Donald is physically ready to return. He’s 35, and while he frequently shares workout videos on social media, there’s still the question of whether he’s prepared to line up on an NFL defensive line again. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, that’s precisely why Donald worked out at the Rams’ facility.

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“He told the team that he wanted to go there, work out, see how he felt, see how he reacted, see everything that went along with being back in pads on the football field, and see how it made him feel,” Schefter said. “Now, I don’t know what he told them after he went through those workouts at the facility, but I really think it was just a trial method to see how his whole body reacted, how his mind reacted to being back out there.”

Ever since his retirement, Aaron Donald has been vocal about not returning to football, stating that he feels “complete” and “full” about his career. However, following the Myles Garrett trade, the rumors of his return have only intensified, bringing us to the money side of things. The Rams reportedly have $18 million in space, but Schrager believes that the franchise hasn’t initiated contract negotiations yet.

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“When I tell you, they haven’t even discussed money yet. So, that’s the secondary part of this,” Schrager said. “The first part is, does Aaron Donald want to come back? Is he prepared to come back? Is he ready to come back? The Rams would welcome him with open arms, obviously, if the numbers worked out.”

The Rams would undoubtedly welcome Donald back. The bigger question is how much the 35-year-old would want for one final season. He retired on a high note, and while it’s fair to assume he won’t be asking for $30 million, it’s just as reasonable to believe he won’t settle for a single-digit contract either.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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