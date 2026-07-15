Aaron Donald’s Wife Sends 4-Word Message Amid Growing Buzz Around Rams Return

Back in 2024, when rumors of Aaron Donald’s return first surfaced, his wife, Erica Donald, shared a video asking, “Aaron, the people are asking if you’re coming back.” Donald, however, was asleep and never responded. Erica then made her stance clear, telling fans, “All right, guys, I hope that answers your question, ’cause he is not.” Fast forward to now, and Donald once again finds himself at the center of speculation surrounding a potential return to the Los Angeles Rams. And once again, Erica has shared a message on social media.

“I’m learning so much 🤣🤣🤣,” Erica wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her response doesn’t confirm whether Donald is returning for the 2026 season, especially considering the veteran has previously made it clear that he’s done with football after his retirement. At the same time, though, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss the possibility of the 35-year-old suiting up for the Rams once again.

The rumors first surfaced when the Rams acquired Myles Garrett via trade earlier this offseason. Pairing Garrett with Donald definitely sounds interesting, considering L.A. is one of the strongest contenders for the Super Bowl. On top of that, Donald’s latest moves have only intensified his possible signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per reports, the veteran, who retired following the 2022 season, recently worked out at the Rams’ facility. Later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter stopped by the Pat McAfee Show and revealed the actual reason behind the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s move.

“He told the team that he wanted to go there, work out, see how he felt, see how he reacted, see everything that went along with being back in pads on the football field, and see how it made him feel,” Schefter said. “Now, I don’t know what he told them after he went through those workouts at the facility, but I really think it was just a trial method to see how his whole body reacted, how his mind reacted to being back out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The way things are shaping up, and the kind of career Aaron Donald had with the Rams, make it unlikely he’ll return to play a couple of games. In fact, Donald is expected to return with a full-season commitment. Of course, there is going to be skepticism about his health. After all, Donald is 35, and he has only grown older ever since his retirement.

But with the Rams starting training camp within two weeks and Donald stopping by his former team’s facility, it surely means something. How does his wife’s post align with his decision, however, remains to be seen.