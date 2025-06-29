After Tom Brady Reunion, Rumored GF Brooks Nader ‘Celebrates Love’

Things got hotter in Venice when Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said ‘I do’ on San Giorgio Maggiore. 200 A-listers arrived by water taxi, rocked black-tie and pajama-themed parties, and jammed to live sets by Matteo Bocelli and DJ Kygo. Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, you name it. Amid the glamour, two familiar faces stood out: Tom Brady, who danced up a storm and buddied up with Leo and Bloom.

And of course, the other would be Brooks Nader, resplendent in pink, reuniting on the dance floor and reminding everyone why celebrity sparks sometimes steal the show. If you’ve kept up with the Patriots legend lately, you probably already know that Brady and Nader were rumored to have had a little something going on. The two shrugged it off, but the internet was already hot with speculations.

And now? Brady and Nader re-united this week in Venice, and all of a sudden, last year’s dating rumors came to light. Amidst the reunion, Brooks took some time to hop up on her official Instagram handle and shared a message for the newlywed couple. “Best weekend celebrating the most in love couple on earth, love you both!!” She wrote, tagging Bezos and Sánchez.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: The Record Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. North Jersey , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnne-MariexCaruso/NorthJersey.comx USATSI_25906978

AD

Bezos and Sánchez wrapped up the three-day festivities on Sunday, June 29, with a Pajama-Themed Party. As per PEOPLE, Brady and Brooks, the rumored exes, had a great time together on the island on Friday night. As reported by a source related to PEOPLE, Brady and Brooks caught up chatting. And then, of course, hit the dance floor at the reception.

“Her (Brooks) and Tom were chatting and dancing,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was all good in spirits.” But if you’re thinking that their reunion was just a coincidence, think again. They were earlier spotted while attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix in Miami last month. Brooks was relaxed, enjoying cocktails and interacting with fellow guests. Brady, on the other hand, mingled with stars like Patrick Mahomes. And when the rumored exes ended up interacting with each other, the rumor mill started buzzing about a possible reconciliation.

But the whispers fizzled out almost as quickly as they started. According to Page Six, the sources close to Brady and Brooks insisted “nothing happened.” And now, with reunion vibes in Venice, Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are the talk of the town. Once again. Although nothing is official yet, the internet is back to the guessing game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Brady and Brooks Nader: It all started in the 2024 summer

Brooks Nader has reportedly been single ever since she broke up with her “Dancing with the Stars” partner, dancer Gleb Savchenko, in April. Brady, on the other hand, continues to raise her children after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The ex-NFLer and Sports Illustrated model were first linked together back in the summer of 2024, and were reportedly spending time together.

“They’ve been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It’s casual. She has a very active social calendar and likes to party and Tom is often with the kids and doesn’t like the nightlife scene,” an insider told PEOPLE. Rumors of Brady and Brooks first took off after an episode of the Deux U podcast by Deuxmoi, where it was claimed the two had been spotted together in public more than once.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of those instances came to light when the pair connected at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party. Though many shrugged off the dating rumors between these two. But, many sources confirmed that Tom Brady and Brooks Nader were spotted together on various occasions after their connection at the Fourth of July party.

Fast forward to now, and we’re back at it again. But then again, it wasn’t confirmed back then. And yes, it’s still not confirmed at this moment either. Are they? Aren’t they? That’s the speculation lately. But neither party has confirmed anything.