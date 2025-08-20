Ailing 61-YO Browns & NFL Legend Announces Health News Amid Medical Struggles

Bernie Kosar’s health struggles began well before that cold December 2023 night at a Browns–Jets home game. He’d been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver (stage three) as early as March 2023, yet continued to push forward, brushing off worsening symptoms. But that night, his body finally gave way. “I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game,” he later shared as the medical chart went on to get more complicated, eventually placing him on a liver transplant list.

By mid-February, “an independent NFL doctor” had diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. After much debate on whether he’d actually need a transplant or could even live with one, he had to get on the list. For the better part of the year, he has been able to keep in relatively good condition, but in recent weeks, he’d faced some more struggles.

And now, as per the latest update, Kosar could be getting that transplant “any day now”. While that update should bring him joy, he feels conflicted out of the realization that it likely depends on a tragic accident involving someone else. In a conversation with FOX 8’s I-Team, Kosar shared how he’s coping, explaining that he’s applying the same mental approach he once used in football.

“In challenges like this with the liver, your mindset is absolutely, imperatively important…I am positive and want to be positive by nature, but you’ve got to back it up with science and a real plan.” For now, he’s just waiting for the call, even having moved into an apartment in the University Circle area just to be close to the hospital when that call comes. In the meantime, he also has to make regular trips to the hospital—two or three times a week—for procedures.

“That’s been a weekly thing the last couple months,” Kosar said. “I probably have lost significant muscle.” He stays as active as he can, but the reality is grueling: surgical procedures every few days to remove liters of fluid from his body. And because of his liver failure, other surgeries related to lingering football injuries have been put on hold. This is the same man who’s endured an extraordinary physical toll over the years:

“40-some surgeries, 80 broken bones, 100 concussions, 15 seizures, last couple of seizures, you know I was in a coma for 72 and 96 hours,” he had shared. But now, he admits, “I can’t really withstand those anymore, so some of the other issues going on with me, some of the minor surgeries that I started to have again because I thought I was better a few months ago, turned out I wasn’t as good as I thought, and those surgeries absolutely amplified or showed that my body was in duress.” Through it all, Kosar leans on his support system.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He says the Browns’ owners have stood by him, and he draws strength from the outpouring of love from fans. Two of his daughters are by his side, and he’s grateful for the family he’s fighting for—while never forgetting the family whose loss will make his transplant possible.

Kosar, for his part, has chosen to be more open about his battle this time, all the while facing some hard personal questions to ensure his loved ones are cared for if things take a turn. “That’s absolutely part of it. You have to get your act together will-wise and family-wise,” Kosar said. “You get these diagnoses, and it tends to be late fourth quarter to overtime. I’m still trying to keep it in the fourth quarter. I don’t want to get to overtime, yet.”