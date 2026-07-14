“Ain’t Talking From Experience”: NFL Pro Bowler Calls Tom Brady a Hypocrite Over AJ Brown Take

AJ Brown’s frustration with the Philadelphia Eagles largely stemmed from his lack of receptions during the 2025 season. That was reportedly a major factor behind both his fallout with Jalen Hurts and the move to the New England Patriots. Tom Brady, however, viewed the situation differently, saying players can’t be happy after posting double-digit catches one week and miserable after catching only a few the next.

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According to Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh, though, Brady feels that way because he consistently got the ball to his receivers like Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, unlike Hurts.

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“Why is Brady saying that? He never had to do that,” T.J. said on Speakeasy. “Who do he have to do that to? So, you ain’t talking from experience. You’re just assuming that’s what it is. Because if you going to speak on that, you should be speaking from experience.”

T.J.’s comments surfaced soon after Brady’s recent appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. During his conversation about the receivers, Brady referred to the position as the “real housewives of the NFL,” before explaining the psychology of the receivers in the league.

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“I almost want to say like, you’re going to catch 110 balls this year,” Brady said on the New Heights podcast. “You’ve 17 games, you’re a great receiver, you’re going to catch 110 balls. One game you’re going to get 11 and one game you’re going to get 3, and the next game you’re probably going to get 11, then you get three. I can’t have you like the happiest guy in the world when you catch 11, or the most miserable guy on the team when you catch 3.

“We got to look at it over the course of the year. You’ve got to sustain because it is a lot of emotional energy that you put out to that position to go, ‘Come on, come on, come on, stay locked in. Let’s go because I need you. Come on.'”

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However, AJ Brown’s 2025 season with the Eagles didn’t align with Brady’s comments. In fact, there was rarely an instance when Brown had a double-digit reception game with the Eagles. Brown finished with 78 receptions, 1003 yards, 7 TDs—solid numbers. Yet his frustration was evident.

In 15 appearances, Brown had just one double-digit reception game. That was in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, where he caught 10 passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. On top of that, he had eight games where he had five or fewer receptions. So, it’s hard to justify that the receiver was getting 11 receptions on one day and just 3 on the other. That said, Brown is now out of Philly and all set to start the 2026 season where Tom Brady once played.