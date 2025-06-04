Ben Roethlisberger Confirms Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement Decision as Mike Tomlin & Steelers Want Chiefs Outcast

It’s gotten to a point where even the Steelers Nation can’t decide who they’re mad at—Aaron Rodgers for dragging this out, or the front office for letting him. The Steelers legend and the four-time Super Bowl champ, Terry Bradshaw, wasn’t sugarcoating it. He flat-out called out the Steelers-Rodgers saga “a joke.” And you can’t blame anyone at this point. Rodgers won five games last season and will soon turn 42. So, naturally, people are done being patient.

“The culture in Pittsburgh is fragile right now… They ain’t won a playoff game in three presidential inaugurations,” Chris Canty called out the Steelers… “So, when injecting Aaron Rodgers into that locker room, knowing that this organization is at an inflection point, that doesn’t seem like the way to get back on track.” Inside the building, it’s not much better. T.J. Watt’s contract talks have reportedly stalled because the team is too locked in on Rodgers. But Rodgers?

No update. On vacation? Maybe. Spending time with family and focusing on his personal life? Yes, no wonder. Retirement? Oh, that could be a possibility given that the Steelers are soon to start their mandatory training camp next week, and Rodgers is nowhere to be seen. So, at this point, it’s safe to assume, either it’s going to be the Steelers or retirement for Rodgers.

And the Steelers’ legend, Ben Roethlisberger, has the same thoughts on the Steelers-Rodgers scenario. “I have to believe that they still firmly believe that, like I don’t think Aaron’s going to play anywhere else,” Big Ben recently explained on his podcast. “I think it’s us and us obviously the Steelers or nowhere. Just my feeling.”

Coming back to Rodgers’ retirement, no wonder that it surely can be a possibility ahead of the 2025 season. At this point, let’s be real—the Steelers are the only ones even trying to sign him. Flip it however you want, but they’re also the only team Rodgers can actually sign with right now. And Roethlisberger believes that until and unless an injury occurs on a different team or a coach that Rodgers knows pops up in this saga, Rodgers is coming to Pittsburgh.

“Heaven forbid if there is an injury you know, in OTAs, you know, say to a you know, a team that’s close to where he wants you know… a coach that he knows, whatever it maybe, then I think you could see a different team pop into play,” he added and continued“but I think it’s us or nobody and I think, he’s just you know really trying to figure out if that’s he wants to do for sure.”

And maybe, just maybe—if Rodgers’ situation doesn’t work out in Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ favor, they might have a plan B for the quarterback position.

Mike Tomlin to win another Super Bowl winning QB in place of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t put pen to paper to arrive in Pittsburgh, but let’s face it—Tomlin and the quarterback have a verbal agreement that the Steelers are banking on. But the patience is running thin. Rodgers isn’t answering, and ahead of the mandatory training camp, Tomlin and Co. are still looking for the QB1. Rodgers is projected to be the QB1, no doubt. But it’s about time the Steelers might be looking for another QB.

While there are a few candidates but the former Eagles‘ Super Bowl-winning QB, Carson Wentz, has been linked with the Pittsburgh team. The 32-year-old Wentz is currently a free agent after a brief stint with the Chiefs, where he served as Patrick Mahomes‘ backup last season. According to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Wentz is one of the Vets the Steelers are considering.

The guy spent his time from 2016 to 2020 in Philadelphia. And yes, it includes the 2017 season, where he was playing on an MVP level until that season-ending knee injury came into the picture. The veteran quarterback had to miss out on the postseason. And the Eagles went on to win their first Lombardi without him. Now that Carson Wentz is looking for another team, ahead of the 2025 season, can the Steelers consider him?

Well, the folks out there believe that he can be an option if Aaron Rodgers won’t sign with ’em. But let’s face it—a lot still depends on Rodgers.