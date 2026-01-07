Bernie Kosar Announces Concerning Health News as Ex-Browns QB Is Readmitted to the Hospital

The past few months have been difficult for Bernie Kosar. Less than a month ago, the Cleveland Browns legend announced that he had been released from University Hospitals as he continued recovering from complications related to liver transplant surgery. On January 7, however, Kosar revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital once again. Even so, the NFL great remains optimistic, expressing confidence that 2026 will be a much better year for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“2026 is going to be a great year for us,” Kosar said in a clip shared via his ‘X’ handle. “But it started out a little rough for me here, and my body’s having a small rejection right now of the liver. So, I’m back in here, getting IV’d up and trying to get my body here to accept this new liver and this new gift so I can get on to have an awesome positive 2026. Have a great rest of your week. You matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kosar has been transparent with Browns fans about his health journey. He first revealed in a 2021 interview with Cleveland Magazine that doctors had diagnosed him with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. Following that disclosure, he was eventually scheduled for a liver transplant.

However, the situation took a frightening turn when doctors discovered that the original donated liver was infected, forcing the procedure to be delayed, according to his GoFundMe. A second transplant was then scheduled for 5 a.m. on November 17. And Kosar successfully underwent surgery at the University Hospitals later that day.

Since then, though, his recovery has been anything but smooth. Less than a month after the operation, Kosar announced on December 10, 2025, that he was back in the hospital dealing with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hasn’t been a great last few days this week being back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection here,” Kosar said via a video shared on his social media platforms. “But feeling way better, gonna be in the rest of the week.”

One week later, he shared better news. On December 17, Kosar revealed that he had been discharged once again. “Finally and thankfully, I’ve been discharged from the hospital. Feeling incredibly grateful, blessed, and ready to make today a winning day. 🙌 matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But fast forward to now, and with his body showing signs of liver rejection, Kosar is back in the hospital. Again. Still, his outlook hasn’t changed. Despite repeated setbacks and months of health challenges, Kosar continues to fight and remains confident that this difficult stretch will eventually give way to a much better year ahead. This is exactly why good wishes poured in from his supporters as his fans hoped for his healthy recovery.

Fans hoped for Bernie Kosar’s speedy recovery

As news of Bernie Kosar’s rehospitalization surfaced, the response from fans was immediate and deeply personal. Many focused on resilience, urging him not to let this moment define the journey. “Keep fighting Bernie! We love you man!” one fan wrote, echoing the emotional connection the supporters have maintained with him long after his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others zeroed in on the mindset Kosar himself has repeatedly emphasized. His optimism, even while dealing with rejection symptoms, struck a chord. “Hang in there, Bernie. You’re relentless positive attitude is the best medicine.” For many fans, his mental strength feels just as important as the medical care he’s receiving right now.

Faith and encouragement also poured in as supporters leaned on hope more than football. “Praying for you we Love you @BernieKosarQB please get well soon,” one message read, blending concern with belief. Another added, “Bernie God Bless you🙏🙏🙏.” It’s a reminder of how personal this fight has become for those watching from afar.

There was also a collective sense that Kosar isn’t facing this alone. Fans made it clear he has an entire community behind him. “keep fighting!! 💪💪💪💪 lots of people rooting for you!” summed it up simply. Support, strength, and patience, all aimed at one goal: recovery. Looking at it all, if these reactions show anything, it’s that Cleveland is still firmly in his corner, every step of the way.