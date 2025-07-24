Big Absence From Gisele Bündchen’s Birthday as Tom Brady Cuts Ties With 44-YO Rumored Girlfriend

In the months leading up to turning 45, Gisele Bündchen quietly embraced a new chapter of motherhood. First came the Miami strolls—just her, the baby bundled in her arms, and their dog trotting alongside. No glam, just sunshine and slow mornings. Then came Mother’s Day, and with it, a soft reveal: her newborn in an “I ❤️ Mom” onesie, a sweet hug with partner Joaquim and the kids, and a nod to her own mom. All of it was building toward birthday season.

On July 20, Tom Brady’s ex-wife celebrated her 45th birthday in a private gathering with her family and loved ones. A couple of days later, she shared a few glimpses of the celebrations, posing for some pretty pictures with her twin sister, Patricia, her newborn son, and her daughter, Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband, Brady. Along with her carousel of images, she penned down an appreciation note.

“Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family.” But while the post radiated warmth and togetherness, one familiar face was noticeably absent from the frame—her and Brady’s son, Benjamin, who didn’t appear to be part of the quiet celebration.

Vivian appeared in a shot with her mom as the mother-daughter duo captured a moment while observing a waterfall and exploring nature. But her son, Benjamin, was reportedly absent from the birthday celebration. Bündchen shared a series of photos, including one where family and friends gathered around a long outdoor table for a cozy meal. She also posted a few sweet moments with her newborn son. She kept his name private for now. Still, if the whispers are true, his middle name might just be River.

Gisele, 45, shares her birthday with her late mom, Vnia Nonnenmacher, and in her Instagram post, she paid tribute to her mom as well. “Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us,” she wrote. “I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone.”

Nonnenmacher passed away on January 28, 2024, at the age of 75 at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, following a battle with cancer. Shortly after, Gisele shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute, describing her mom as “an angel on earth” while highlighting her strength and compassion. And even with the ache of losing her mom, Gisele Bündchen carries her presence most intimately—through memory, through love, and through time.

Meanwhile, as the 2025 regular season inches closer, Tom Brady has been grabbing the spotlight in the offseason with some intimate reasons.

Tom Brady and his offseason moves that sparked dating rumors

For 23 seasons, Tom Brady was the most prominent figure in the NFL, and for all the good reasons. Fast forward to his post-retirement life, and well, let’s just say, TB12 is still the most prominent figure in the league, but this time, for all the different reasons. For starters, he’s set to kick off his second season as a FOX analyst as well as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. But let’s be honest—it’s his offseason moves that are grabbing the spotlight lately.

It all started at a lavish Venice wedding. The NFL legend attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding last month in Italy. The Patriots legend was acquainted with certain Hollywood celebrities. However, when he was linked with A-listers like Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara, the internet did its thing. And just like that, dating rumors started swirling. Fast forward to now, and someone just reportedly added another layer to Brady’s dating rumors. And yes, we’re talking about Kim Kardashian.

If the whispers are true, Brady’s recent romance rumors with Sweeney and Vergara may have left a sour impression on Kardashian. As reported by Reality Tea, Kardashian felt “stung” after Brady’s connection with Hollywood actresses. If you’ve followed the ex-NFL quarterback in the past couple of years, then you must be aware that Brady sparked dating rumors with Kardashian in 2023.

Following Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding and Brady’s constant dating rumors, there was a rumor that the socialite hoped something would happen between her and the Patriots’ legend. As RadarOnline reported, Kim “wasn’t exactly subtle about liking” Brady. The duo has reportedly had “flirty moments and plenty of run-ins.” Which is precisely why Kardashian reportedly “thought something might eventually happen.”

However, in the meantime, nothing has happened. And Kim Kardashian was “definitely stung” by seeing Tom Brady “go for” the “Modern Family” star. All in all, Brady and his dating rumors persist as the ex-NFLer gets ready to kick things off for the 2025 regular season.