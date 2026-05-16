Bill Belichick’s GF Takes Another Subtle Jab at Media Coverage of Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini Scandal

Jordon Hudson knows a thing or two about staying in the public spotlight because of her relationship with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the criticism that followed, especially with the way media narratives often framed their relationship. So when Hudson noticed that the same media initially appeared hesitant to aggressively cover the now heavily discussed Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy, she did not exactly stay quiet about it.

Hudson has subtly taken shots at the situation before. And now, she appears to be doing it once again. This week, Hudson reposted a post on her official X handle that read:

“A montage of people in the media being awkward about covering the Mike Vrabel – Dianna Russini story. Compare this to coverage of the ColdPlay couple, Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson, Ime Udoka, Rex Ryan, and Sherrone Moore. What is going on?”

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Belichick and Hudson have reportedly been together for more than a couple of years now. Ever since the relationship became public, Hudson has regularly faced criticism because of the age gap between them, with Belichick currently 74 years old and Hudson 25.

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And almost immediately after the relationship became public, the two became regular subjects of age-gap jokes, viral clips, debate shows, social media commentary, and nonstop mainstream sports coverage. But when the Vrabel-Russini controversy surfaced after Page Six published photos of the two together at an Arizona resort, Hudson clearly felt the media treated the situation very differently.

One example that fueled those conversations involved NBC’s decision to move on from Chris Simms on April 28, 2026. Officially, the move was framed as part of a lineup change for Football Night in America. But online speculation quickly followed, with some social media theories claiming Simms lost his role because he knew details surrounding the Vrabel-Russini situation and had started hinting at them publicly.

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Hudson later reposted a clip from Mike Florio and Simms discussing the controversy on air. During the segment, Simms reportedly called the story “the biggest story of the NFL” while mentioning he had already spoken with coaches and even their wives about it.

But just as Simms appeared ready to dive deeper into the discussion, Florio cut him off by saying, “stay on the target,” seemingly steering the conversation away from the topic. Shortly afterward, Hudson reacted publicly on social media and directly questioned the lack of broader media coverage

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“We’re not talking about this? Why not, @ProFootballTalk?”

Only two weeks after Simms nearly expanded further on the situation publicly, NBC moved on from him. And that was hardly the only wrinkle in the story. Reports later surfaced claiming the Patriots attempted to stop the initial publication of the Vrabel-Russini photos by the New York Post.

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On top of that, after Adam Schefter reported that a Patriots trade for AJ Brown remained possible, Tom Curran of NBC Sports openly wondered whether the timing of that report was partly intended to shift the conversation away from the growing Vrabel-Russini situation and back toward football.

So, in many ways, Hudson’s latest subtle jab at the mainstream media seems rooted in how differently she believes her own relationship with Belichick was covered than the ongoing speculation surrounding Vrabel and Russini.

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From Hudson’s perspective, the media showed little hesitation in turning her relationship into a nonstop public storyline because of the age gap, while appearing far more cautious when it came to discussing the broader details surrounding the Patriots coach and the NFL insider.

Even Mike Vrabel’s first media session amid the controversy was unexpected

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Vrabel made his first media appearance amid the ongoing controversy surrounding him and NFL insider Dianna Russini. But according to later reports, the press conference itself came as a surprise to almost everyone, including many reporters who regularly cover the Patriots.

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According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the Patriots sent out a notice one day before the media availability stating that only “two players” would speak following workouts during voluntary minicamp. The notice reportedly made no mention of Vrabel being available to the media. Per Volin, the setup was designed to avoid attracting a large number of outside reporters who do not regularly cover the team.

As things unfolded, Vrabel addressed reporters for only a couple of minutes, declined to take questions, and quickly exited. However, the head coach later participated in a smaller “side session” with reporters who were already present at the facility. At the same time, Volin reported that “reporters were ordered to turn off all cameras, including phones, and were told to ask only football questions.”

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 05: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel answers questions during the Thursday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, February 5th at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260205006

And while a few reporters still attempted to ask about the controversy, Vrabel declined to comment before media members were again reminded to keep the discussion focused strictly on football topics.

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Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Vrabel and Russini has only continued escalating publicly. Since the Arizona resort photos first surfaced, multiple additional images of the two together have reportedly emerged as well. That included photos from a New York bar in 2020 and a casino appearance in 2024, as well as an alleged boat trip in Tennessee.

At the same time, Russini has since resigned from her role at The Athletic, while tension surrounding Vrabel and the Patriots has continued building ahead of what will now be his second season as New England’s head coach.