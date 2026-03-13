Brett Favre Shares Inspirational Message After Kyler Murray Admits Crying ‘Real Tears’ Over Heartbreaking Interception

When you look back at the 2009 NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, one question still lingers: how did Brett Favre and the Vikings end up on the losing side? Part of the answer lies in Favre’s infamous late interception in the fourth quarter. And more than a decade later, the former quarterback has revisited that painful moment.

“Just remember it’s not the amount of times you fall down…But the number of times you get up to help others. 🙏,” the former Vikings’ quarterback wrote on ‘X’ while sharing a picture of himself from the same contest.

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Favre’s message came only hours after the Vikings’ new quarterback, Kyler Murray, brought up the same heartbreaking night. Murray recently signed a one-year deal with Minnesota, and during his introductory press conference, he admitted that Favre’s interception left a lasting impression on him as a fan.

“A lot of purple in my household,” Murray said. “I don’t want to bring it up right now, but I’ll bring it up anyway. I cried real tears whenever Brett threw that interception. I cried real tears that day.”

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For Vikings fans, it remains one of the most painful moments in franchise history. Minnesota had just dismantled the Dallas Cowboys 34-3 in the Divisional Round and entered the NFC Championship Game against Drew Brees and the Saints with real Super Bowl hopes.

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Late in the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 28 and roughly 19 seconds remaining, the Vikings had driven deep into Saints territory. They were already within range for kicker Ryan Longwell to attempt a potential game-winning field goal.

But the drive took an unexpected turn. Minnesota was penalized for having 12 men in the huddle. And it pushed the offense back five yards and created a difficult third-and-15 situation.

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With 19 seconds left, Favre rolled to his right. But instead of hitting tight end Visanthe Shiancoe or wide receiver Bernard Berrian, both of whom were open on the play, or simply running for a few yards, Favre attempted a risky throw across his body into coverage toward Sidney Rice

The pass hung in the air just long enough for Saints cornerback Tracy Porter to step in front of it and secure the interception. The turnover ended Minnesota’s final drive and pushed the game into overtime.

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The Vikings never recovered from that moment. The Saints went on to win the game 31-28 and later captured the Super Bowl by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. For Minnesota, it became their fifth loss in an NFC Championship Game since their last Super Bowl appearance.

Favre finished the night with 316 passing yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions ultimately proved costly. One of them ended what might have been the franchise’s best chance in decades to return to the Super Bowl.

Fast forward to the present, and the Vikings once again find themselves searching for that breakthrough moment. Kyler Murray now finds himself at the center of that conversation. While he is expected to compete with JJ McCarthy for the starting job, the veteran quarterback currently appears to have the edge to start in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

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And as Murray reflected on that painful memory from the 2009 NFC title game, Favre quickly responded in his own way, acknowledging just how difficult that loss truly was.

The Vikings’ loss in the NFC title game hurt Brett Favre the most

After Brett Favre threw the interception that forced overtime, the Saints won the coin toss and drove down the field. And kicker Garrett Hartley drilled a 40-yard field goal to seal a 31–28 victory. And just like that, the Saints reached the Super Bowl.

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And as Kyler Murray recently reflected on that moment and admitted he cried real tears watching it, Favre acknowledged that the loss still stands out as the most painful one of his career. Sharing Murray’s clip on his X account, Favre wrote:

“That’s the loss that hurts most… We had a real chance to win a Super Bowl that year. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

It is not hard to see why the defeat still stings more than a decade later. From a statistical standpoint, the Vikings actually had the upper hand for most of the game. Minnesota finished with 475 total yards compared to the Saints’ 257, controlled possession for nearly 10 minutes longer, and even committed four fewer penalties.

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Where things ultimately unraveled for Minnesota was turnovers. The Vikings committed five in total, while the Saints had only one. That difference flipped the momentum in New Orleans’ favor. And the Saints eventually went on to win the Super Bowl that season as well.

In the end, it was a game Minnesota largely controlled but could not close. And more than a decade later, that is exactly why the loss still lingers for Favre.