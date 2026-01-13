Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Announces Update From Hospital After Health Complications

Just weeks after undergoing a liver transplant, Bernie Kosar, the Cleveland Browns legend, was back under hospital care last week. Still, Kosar struck an optimistic tone. Even as his body continues to adjust to the transplanted liver, he made it clear he believes 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year ahead. That mindset showed when Kosar shared an update from the hospital, along with a glimpse of the plans he’s already lining up for once he’s released.

“Hope you’re having a positive winning day,” Kosar shared. “Got to get myself healthy, get discharged here from the hospital to see my man, Paul Sidoti, going to be at the House of Blues this Saturday, January 17th, doing some of the Eagles remake band that he did back at the Bernie Kosar Charity back in the day. And then to get down to Miami on Monday to see Hurricanes in the National Championship. You matter. Have a positive, great winning week.”

Kosar was admitted on January 7 and revealed in a social media post that his body was rejecting the transplanted liver, requiring IV treatment to help it accept the organ. It marked his fourth return to UH since the transplant on November 17. He was previously hospitalized on December 10 with E. coli blood poisoning and was released a week later.

Fast forward to now, and Kosar not only appears close to being discharged, but he’s already mapping out the days ahead. First on the list is catching up with Paul Sidoti. The guitarist is set to perform Tequila Sunrise – A Tribute to The Eagles at House of Blues on Saturday, as Kosar noted. That connection runs deeper than a casual night out.

Sidoti is a Cleveland native, and Kosar publicly backed him during the Browns’ 2024 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s part of why the reunion clearly matters to him. From there, Kosar plans to head to Miami to catch the National Championship featuring the Miami Hurricanes against the Indiana Hoosiers. A full week ahead that reflects more than optimism. This is exactly why the moment Bernie shared the update on his health, his fans prayed and wished for his good health.

Fans look ahead for Bernie Kosar getting out of the hospital

Once Bernie Kosar shared his health update, the reaction from fans reflected a mix of relief and gratitude, shaped by weeks of concern. One message summed it up simply: “Glad to see you’re finally getting out of the hospital Bernie. And thanks for keeping us updated on your situation.” That appreciation wasn’t just about good news. It was about Kosar choosing transparency while navigating a difficult recovery.

Others focused less on the medical details and more on what they could see: progress. “Looking good Bernie!” wasn’t just a casual compliment. It spoke to visible improvement, to a sense that he was finally turning a corner. For fans who’ve followed his journey closely, even small signs of strength felt meaningful. There was also encouragement rooted in reassurance and faith.

“Great, Bernie. I see you are moving around. That’s fantastic. Take care of yourself and stay blessed,” one person wrote. And alongside that came emotional support tied to identity and loyalty: “Praying for you Bernie! We all love you and GO BROWNS!” The concern was personal, but the bond was unmistakably Cleveland.

As Kosar talked about travel plans and future outings, fans leaned into optimism. “Glad to see you’re getting discharged today, Bernie. Enjoy your trip to Miami!” It captured the shift, from worry to forward-looking hope. For many, seeing Kosar plan life beyond the hospital was the clearest sign yet that better days are ahead. And for now, that’s what fans are holding onto: health first, momentum next, and Bernie Kosar moving forward.