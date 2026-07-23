“Brutal to Hear the News”: Titans Legend Taylor Lewan Reacts to Longtime NFL Analyst’s Shocking ESPN Firing

While playing for the Tennessee Titans, Taylor Lewan and NFL analyst Charles Davis didn’t have much of a day-to-day working relationship. However, it was in 2020, when Lewan suffered a season-ending injury, that he got to experience the more personal and respected side of Davis. And after ESPN fired Davis during this week’s round of layoffs, Lewan took some time to reflect on that memory while expressing his shock over Davis’ departure.

“Brutal to hear the news that Charles Davis was laid off,” Lewan wrote on X. “Every interaction I’ve had with Charles has shown him to be a true class act and someone of outstanding character. In 2020, when I tore my ACL, I traveled to Florida for surgery. When I got home, there was a handwritten note from Charles waiting for me. Small gestures like that sum up the type of guy he is.”

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Lewan was referring to his season-ending injury in 2020, when he tore his ACL during the Titans’ 42-36 overtime win over the Houston Texans. The Titans legend later underwent surgery to repair his knee and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. It was during that period, however, that he returned home and found a letter from Davis. So, it’s understandable why Davis’ departure from the network came as such a shock to Lewan.

Davis was among the numerous prominent names who were laid off by ESPN after the network completed its integration of NFL Network assets after acquiring NFL Network operations. Alongside Davis, the network also fired Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Karl Ravech, David Lloyd, Stephania Bell, and others.

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Davis’ broadcasting career dates back decades, when he first began as a college football analyst for FOX Sports South in 1997 before becoming a full-time contributor for FOX in 2007. He later transitioned into NFL coverage, joining Kevin Burkhardt and Pam Oliver on FOX broadcasts in 2015.

In 2020, Davis left FOX to join Ian Eagle’s booth at CBS. At the same time, however, he continued in his role with NFL Network, where he had contributed to NFL Draft and Scouting Combine coverage since 2007, until his recent departure. Now, Charles Davis remains employed by CBS Sports and holds two major roles.

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The veteran football analyst currently serves as an NFL game analyst for CBS’ No. 4 team. The team also includes Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty, and AJ Ross. At the same time, he is the lead college football analyst for the network. He will replace Gary Danielson beginning with the 2026 season.

“For the past two decades, Charles has been among the best analysts across the NFL and college football,” said CBS Sports president David Berson. “He’s well known to fans, from calling college football national championships to NFL playoff games to the voice of ‘Madden NFL.’ We’re thrilled Charles will be returning to his roots — college football — and calling our top Big Ten game each week.”

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That said, Davis will remain in the spotlight throughout the 2026 college football and NFL seasons despite ESPN’s decision to part ways with him. However, when the 2027 NFL Draft and Scouting Combine roll around, he will no longer be part of NFL Network’s coverage.