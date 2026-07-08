Called ‘Polarizing’, NFL Legend Pat McAfee Fires Back With a Savage Rant

As things currently stand, Pat McAfee seems to be everywhere. Whether it’s hosting The Pat McAfee Show, appearing on College GameDay every fall, or sharing his thoughts on soccer, especially during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McAfee has become one of the most visible personalities in sports media. But that level of exposure often comes with labels. In McAfee’s case, it was the word “polarizing” after ESPN’s John Buccigross described him that way. And as that unfolded, McAfee responded in his own style.

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“‘The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure’ Album coming soon,” McAfee responded. “I wrote 12 songs.. Went to Nashville, had the insane opportunity to collab with the greatest musicians on Earth and make the words come to life. Got to find my singing voice, got to learn the entire music making process..I CAN’T WAIT to let ‘em AHT Imma need yinz to learn the words to help me sing these on the road somewhere.”

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The comments gained momentum after OutKick’s Bobby Burack asked Buccigross who he considers the most polarizing personality in sports media. Buccigross initially mentioned Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless but ultimately said he didn’t view either as truly polarizing. However, when Burack clarified that, to him, “polarizing” meant someone who is more controversial, Buccigross pointed to Pat McAfee.

“Well, I guess, you know what, (Pat) McAfee is also polarizing, right? Some people can’t stand him, which is surprising, because I think he’s very likeable,” he said. “He’s got his ensemble, he loves sports so much, he comes from a genuine love of sport, the energy level, his productivity as a worker, my goodness. The amount he works and how much he contributes to all kinds of, you know, whether his own show, in College Game Day in the fall, and he’s always watching US Soccer games, tweeting about that.

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“Like, it’s non-stop. He’s almost a prisoner to content right now. And I get that, I understand that. I’m trying to do less, but it’s enticing sometimes, the adrenaline rush and connecting with people and connecting with fans. So, it’d probably be McAfee.”

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McAfee’s media presence has often been a topic of conversation. Especially considering his show is largely unscripted. There’s no denying that McAfee speaks spontaneously instead of following a tightly controlled television format. In fact, McAfee has himself acknowledged that the show’s unscripted nature can produce “magic,” but also noted that “We have no idea where we’re headed. We don’t have scheduled questions.”

However, it’s also worth noting that it’s not the first time McAfee has been labeled as a polarizing figure.

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Back in 2023, The Athletic conducted a fan survey, which found that opinions on McAfee were sharply divided. Among more than 3,100 respondents, about 30% said they liked him, and about 21% had no opinion. The rest 49%, however, felt that the former NFL punter turned sports analyst has driven them to stop watching the show, as they didn’t like him. Still, while the debate around whether he’s polarizing persists, it’s fair to say that Pat McAfee has surely become the face of ESPN with his media presence.