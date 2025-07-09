CBS Announcer Leads Celebrations as Dan Orlovsky & ESPN Announce Contract News

When Dan Orlovsky wrapped up First Take in February, he left viewers with an oddly wistful sign-off—“I’m taking a break, won’t be on TV for a long time.” For a moment, it looked like his ESPN chapter had quietly closed as he was seeking a new deal. Rumors flew that he’d test the broadcast market or maybe even trade the analyst desk for an NFL sideline. But as March rolled in, Orlovsky clarified he wasn’t retiring at all. Sometimes, an exit speech is just a reset button.

By July, ESPN was already calling his contract “at the 1-yard line” on signing a long-term extension, keeping him on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, even as the No.2 analyst for Monday Night Football. It’s the kind of reversal that keeps you on the edge. After all, there are two sides to this, one who was celebrating his ‘break’ and one (even if they might be in the minority) who wanted him to stay… The latter side has come out in full force now after Dan finally inks the contract with the network.

On Wednesday, Dan confirmed that his new deal with ESPN is official. “Officially official,” he wrote on social media. “Unbelievably grateful. Unfinished work to be done. The best job in the world.” Indeed. Even JJ Watt couldn’t resist jumping in and congratulating the ESPN analyst. “Congrats brother!” JJ wrote. Two words, sure. But it carries depth.

