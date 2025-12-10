Charissa Thompson & More React as ESPN’s Pat McAfee Makes Personal Announcement

Following an eight-year-long NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, Pat McAfee pivoted from player to sports-media heavyweight, building a show, a brand, and a voice that travels far beyond the field. Still, even with that rise, the 38-year-old has stayed grounded in family life. He shares a home with his wife, Samantha McAfee, their daughter, Mackenzie Lynn, and their two dogs. And now the McAfee household has a new addition, as the family just welcomed a sweet pup.

“Our family grew by four paws. We are so excited to share that we’ve adopted a sweet pup. Everybody meet Bluey McAfee🐶 he’s the best boy! And is fitting in perfectly with his sisters and brothers,” McAfee captioned a post, while sharing many pictures of the pup with his wife and daughter.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County assisted the family through the adoption process. While McAfee hasn’t officially identified the breed, Bluey’s appearance aligns closely with a Blue Heeler, also known as an Australian Cattle Dog. He now joins Pat, Samantha, and Mackenzie alongside the family’s two other dogs, Chuck and Valerie Ann.

Chuck is a corgi born in December 2018, while Valerie is a pit bull–shar pei mix who has faced her own battles with cancer, including multiple surgeries. Valerie’s fight ultimately inspired McAfee’s wife, Samantha, to launch “Fur The Brand,” a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for canine cancer. It’s a big part of why Pat and Samantha have continued to champion animal welfare and why their pets hold such a meaningful place in their lives.

Which is exactly why, as the animal shelter that previously cared for Bluey (then named Robert) noted, their new pup “can surely count himself one of the luckiest.”

“Choosing adoption was important to us—there are so many amazing animals waiting for a second chance, and we’re grateful we found our perfect match,” the caption further read. “From the first wag of the tail to the first cuddles in his new home, we knew this one was meant to be part of our family.”

With Bluey settling in, the McAfees have one more reason to keep their home lively and busy. And for a family that has always embraced rescue work, this adoption feels like a perfect continuation of what they value most. And as McAfee shared the news of their newest family member, fans quickly jumped in to thank the NFL legend for choosing adoption.

Fans joined Charissa Thompson to thank Pat McAfee for his gesture

As Pat McAfee and family adopted Bluey, Charissa Thompson was one of the first to weigh in. And she set the tone instantly with, “Thank you thank you for adopting. Sweet baby boy 💙.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed with a simple but fitting nod, “The best.” Together, their reactions framed the moment as bigger than a typical celebrity pet announcement. It became a reminder of how deeply McAfee’s decision resonated across the sports world.

Fans quickly built on that sentiment, pushing the conversation beyond congratulations and into genuine appreciation. One wrote, “What a beauty!! Congrats on your new four-pawed family member,” celebrating Bluey while acknowledging the heart behind the adoption. Another added, “Omg he’s perfect! Yup as if there was another rung left to climb on the McAfee ladder of amazingness.”

The fans captured the blend of admiration and humor that often follows McAfee and his family online. And as more fans chimed in, the theme stayed consistent: gratitude and excitement for a family willing to give a rescue dog a home. One supporter summed it up perfectly, saying, “He’s beautiful and looks like he’s fitting right in with your sweet family! Thank you for rescuing him!”

It was a response that matched the spirit of the adoption itself, turning Bluey’s arrival into a community-wide celebration. In the end, Bluey didn’t just join the McAfees. The pup brought fans, friends, and even fellow broadcasters together in appreciation of a family that continues to lead with heart.