Congratulations Pour In as Former Chiefs Player Announces Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal With ESPN

When Chase Daniel announced his retirement in September 2023 after a 14-year NFL career, the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made it clear that he wanted to pursue a full-time career in sports media. Since then, Daniel has stayed true to that goal. After joining ESPN as an analyst last year, the NFL veteran has now signed a new multi-year contract with the network.

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“I’m signing a multi-year extension with ESPN, & I couldn’t be more excited,” Daniel wrote on X. “This season, I’ll be wearing a few different hats:- SEC Nation – Thursday Night Primetime CFB – NFL Studio Coverage. To everyone who’s watched the YouTube breakdowns, listened to the podcasts, watched on TV, or supported this next chapter after my playing career…thank you. None of this happens without you.

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“I can’t wait to hit the road with SEC Nation, call national ESPN games on Thursday nights, break down the NFL, and bring you guys even more football all season long. There’s even more news coming soon… 👀”

Daniel first joined ESPN in August 2025 as a college football and NFL analyst. Now, viewers will also see him on SEC Nation, with his first appearance slated for 6 p.m. CT on July 19. He’ll be joined by an ensemble crew, including Matt Barrie, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, and Paul Finebaum, while replacing Jordan Rogers.

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The former NFL quarterback’s new responsibilities carry significant weight, as Daniel spent four seasons with the Missouri Tigers, from 2005 to 2008. Across the stretch, he racked up 12,515 passing yards and 101 passing touchdowns, and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

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Then, in the NFL, Daniel spent three seasons with the Chiefs, primarily as a backup signal-caller from 2013 to 2015. And now, he’ll take over the duties at SEC Nation for the upcoming college football season, while also featuring on Thursday Night Primetime CFB and NFL Studio Coverage. As that went down, Daniel received congratulatory messages from several ESPN personalities.

“CONGRATS BROTHER,” wrote Pat McAfee, followed by Jeremy Fowler, who appreciated Daniel with a simple, “Congrats to you, sir. Well-deserved.” Matt Schick took a little detour and wrote, “Your audition a few years ago must’ve been awesome. 😉 Congrats, man. Keep killin’ it.” Mike Monaco, meanwhile, left a, “Congrats, man, pumped for you!”

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That said, Chase Daniel responded to everyone with a thankful note, as he now prepares to kick off the next chapter of his media career ahead of the 2026 season.