Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

Congratulations Pour In as Former Chiefs Player Announces Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal With ESPN

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 8, 2026 | 3:13 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Congratulations Pour In as Former Chiefs Player Announces Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal With ESPN

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 8, 2026 | 3:13 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

When Chase Daniel announced his retirement in September 2023 after a 14-year NFL career, the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made it clear that he wanted to pursue a full-time career in sports media. Since then, Daniel has stayed true to that goal. After joining ESPN as an analyst last year, the NFL veteran has now signed a new multi-year contract with the network.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m signing a multi-year extension with ESPN, & I couldn’t be more excited,” Daniel wrote on X. “This season, I’ll be wearing a few different hats:- SEC Nation – Thursday Night Primetime CFB – NFL Studio Coverage. To everyone who’s watched the YouTube breakdowns, listened to the podcasts, watched on TV, or supported this next chapter after my playing career…thank you. None of this happens without you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t wait to hit the road with SEC Nation, call national ESPN games on Thursday nights, break down the NFL, and bring you guys even more football all season long. There’s even more news coming soon… 👀”

Daniel first joined ESPN in August 2025 as a college football and NFL analyst. Now, viewers will also see him on SEC Nation, with his first appearance slated for 6 p.m. CT on July 19. He’ll be joined by an ensemble crew, including Matt Barrie, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, and Paul Finebaum, while replacing Jordan Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former NFL quarterback’s new responsibilities carry significant weight, as Daniel spent four seasons with the Missouri Tigers, from 2005 to 2008. Across the stretch, he racked up 12,515 passing yards and 101 passing touchdowns, and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in the NFL, Daniel spent three seasons with the Chiefs, primarily as a backup signal-caller from 2013 to 2015. And now, he’ll take over the duties at SEC Nation for the upcoming college football season, while also featuring on Thursday Night Primetime CFB and NFL Studio Coverage. As that went down, Daniel received congratulatory messages from several ESPN personalities.

“CONGRATS BROTHER,” wrote Pat McAfee, followed by Jeremy Fowler, who appreciated Daniel with a simple, “Congrats to you, sir. Well-deserved.” Matt Schick took a little detour and wrote, “Your audition a few years ago must’ve been awesome. 😉 Congrats, man. Keep killin’ it.” Mike Monaco, meanwhile, left a, “Congrats, man, pumped for you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Chase Daniel responded to everyone with a thankful note, as he now prepares to kick off the next chapter of his media career ahead of the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Keshav Pareek

2,325 Articles

Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT