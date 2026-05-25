Congratulations Pour In From Maxx Crosby, JJ Watt and More as Pat McAfee Welcomes New Family Member

Pat McAfee’s family officially grows to four as Pat and his wife, Samantha, are now parents to a baby boy. Three years after welcoming their first child, a daughter, the couple welcomed their son, Midas, on May 22. The former NFL star took to social media to share the exciting news while also opening up about the challenges surrounding Samantha’s C-Section.

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“Please help @mrsmcafeeshow, Mackenzie, & I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family. Due to Samantha having a high-risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42 PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend. 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair,” McAfee wrote on an Instagram post, while sharing some pictures with his son and wife.

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Midas arrived earlier than expected at 36 weeks instead of the standard 40-week full-term pregnancy. Doctors had to admit him to the NICU, where the baby needed additional medical support, including CPAP assistance, a feeding tube, and a heating lamp during an approximately 36-hour stay, according to McAfee.

At the same time, Samantha was recovering from an emergency C-section, something McAfee described as “inspiring” considering the physical toll it took on his wife. In the same celebratory post, the former NFL punter praised Samantha while reflecting on everything she endured during recovery.

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“Watching Samantha battle through her recovery has been nothing short of inspiring. WE APPRECIATE YOU @mrsmcafeeshow, I will be sure that our kids will know how much you went through for them. & every time I went and saw boy, I found myself fantasizing about what his life could become,” McAfee added.

“So many dreams & opps waiting for this young stud. We had a sneaky suspicion that he was a dawg & a fighter, but it is a bit scary to see your baby hooked up to so many serious things.”

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The couple originally announced the pregnancy in late 2025 through a joint social media post while sharing photos from the moment they learned the baby’s gender. Samantha also opened up emotionally at the time about the couple’s experience with IVF, especially considering the difficult fertility journey they had already faced before welcoming their son.

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Back in 2021, before the couple became parents, Samantha revealed that she had gone through multiple pregnancy complications, including miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. She explained that at the time, one ectopic pregnancy caused internal bleeding and led to the removal of her right fallopian tube.

Later, the couple learned Samantha was once again experiencing internal bleeding because another pregnancy had developed in her remaining tube, which eventually ruptured. As a result, she required emergency surgery to remove the second tube as well. That was when Samantha publicly shared the difficult reality the couple was facing.

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“We are now no longer able to conceive on our own. I am heartbroken to have that taken from us.”

Still, the couple held onto hope, with Samantha later revealing that IVF would be their path toward having children. A couple of years later, in May 2023, the McAfees welcomed their first child together, daughter Mackenzie.

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Fast forward to now, and little Mackenzie has officially become a big sister after welcoming baby Midas into the family. And once McAfee shared the news publicly, congratulatory messages quickly poured in from across the NFL world.

Maxx Crosby joined JJ Watt to congratulate Pat McAfee and Samantha

As soon as Pat McAfee shared the news of baby Midas’ arrival, congratulations immediately started pouring in from across the NFL world. Former teammates, media personalities, and league insiders quickly flooded the comments section, celebrating the emotional moment for McAfee and his wife, Samantha, after their difficult pregnancy journey.

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Among the first notable reactions came from JJ Watt, who kept things short and heartfelt with, “Congratulations!!!” While the message was brief, it reflected the excitement many around the football world shared after McAfee revealed the emotional details surrounding Samantha’s emergency C-section and baby Midas’ NICU stay.

Maxx Crosby also joined the celebrations, reacting with, “🖤🖤🖤.” Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport brought a more personal touch to the moment, commenting, “Congratulations, guys!!! Hello, Midas!!” as fans and players alike welcomed the newest addition to the McAfee family.

The reactions kept coming as Adam Schefter wrote, “Midas! Welcome!! You’re in for a real treat. Congratulations to all.” Even the Indianapolis Colts joined in, posting, “Congratulations to the McAfees💙💙💙.” And with that, it became clear just how much love and support surrounded Pat McAfee’s growing family after such an emotional week.