Cowboys Legend Blown Away by Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Threat as Jaguars Rookie Turn Heads in Mini Camp

At Jaguars minicamp, Coach Liam Coen watched Travis Hunter glide through drills, a smile tugging at the corners of his mouth. “I want savages,” Coen had declared earlier, envisioning a team that plays with relentless intensity. Hunter, with his dual-threat capability, embodied this vision. The head coach smiled and said, “He’s a football-smart guy. The game makes sense to him.”

The Heisman Trophy winner is known for playing both sides of the game. The offense and defense. And safe to say the guy’s embracing Coen’s mindset. The HC made it clear that Hunter will focus on the wide receiver position, and the Jags are already planning to incorporate him into defensive schemes gradually. And the former Colorado receiver/cornerback is gearing up to complement the Jags’ receiving corps in his rookie season. Why?

Well, on the seventh day of the Jags’ OTAs, Hunter made a highlight reel interception, and the Jags just shared a clip on their ‘X’ handle. “Bro is a unicorn 🦄,” they captioned as Hunter leaped in the air, fumbled for a moment, but completed the interception with his right hand. Right after that went down, social media lit up, mesmerized by the kind of interception he pulled off. And the Cowboys‘ legend, Dez Bryant, was one of ’em.

“Crazy pick by 12🔥,” Bryant wrote, resharing the post on his official ‘X’ handle. And get this, the Cowboys legend wasn’t the only one who’s been able to see what Travis Hunter is capable of. Nope. In fact, the Jaguars’ quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has been candid about the No. 2 overall pick’s capabilities. “Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence told the reporters.

“A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It’s like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like. So you can’t have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch.”

Entering his rookie season in Jacksonville, Hunter’s chemistry with Lawrence would be worth noting, given that the Jags are coming after a poor season. After all, the guy’s been explosive in the team’s practice sessions, and everyone’s now buzzing whether he’ll play at receiver or cornerback.

EX-Titans GM feels Travis Hunter will play at wide receiver

When the Jags moved up to grab Travis Hunter on day one of the 2025 NFL draft, they were pretty aware of what they were doing. The Jaguars were coming after a season that struggled on the offensive side of the play as well as defensive sides. The Jags ranked 26th in points per game (18.8) and 25th in total yards per game (306.2). The defense was the worst of its kind.

We’re talking allowing 25.6 points per game, ranking 27th, and 389.9 total yards per game, ranking second-to-last. And if you add quarterback, Trevor Lawrence’s injury setbacks, then no wonder the Jacksonville team will probably want to hit the reset button on the last season. It was clear the Jags needed someone for Lawrence with more than just hopes and maybes. And yes, Travis Hunter seems the guy.

Ever since he arrived in Jacksonville, the fans and analysts alike are buzzing about whether he will play as a receiver or as a cornerback. Though some might argue about this, if you ask the ex-Titans GM, Jon Robinson, then he’ll tell you that the Jags’ No. 2 pick will play on the offense. “It seems like they’re going to play him at wide receiver mostly and then, you know, he’ll dabble some over at corner,” he said.

See, before joining the Titans, Robinson spent a pretty good part of his career in New England. Having said that, he compared Hunter to the likes of Troy Brown and Julian Edelman, noting his receiving abilities. And he wasn’t just talking the talk. “They gave up a lot of draft capital to go up and get Travis… they believe in him. They think he’s a generational player,” he added.

Long story short: expectations are sky-high for Travis Hunter in his rookie season. Whether at receiver or corner? Both? You can say. But it’ll depend on how well his initial phase of the season works out.