Cowboys Legend With 2 Super Bowls Passes Away on Lincoln Assassination Anniversary

The Dallas Cowboys were not entirely sure where John Fitzgerald fit when they selected him in the fourth round of the 1970 NFL Draft. He was waived before the season began and then brought back on the taxi squad, which already says a lot about how unsettled his early role was. Even after sticking around, consistent opportunities did not come easily.

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By 1971, he found himself on the defensive side of the ball as a backup guard, still searching for stability. However, he was part of the roster that defeated the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. A year later, the Cowboys shifted him again, this time to center, where he served as Dave Manders’ backup. That constant repositioning finally settled in 1973, when Fitzgerald took over the starting job from Manders and began establishing himself as a reliable piece in Tom Landry’s offensive system.

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That long, uncertain climb makes what followed feel even more significant. On April 14, 2026, the Cowboys lost one of their own, as Fitzgerald passed away at the age of 77 on the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. He spent 12 seasons with the franchise and became a central figure in one of the league’s most effective offensive lines during that era. When Landry brought back the shotgun formation in 1975, Fitzgerald played a critical role in executing it.

He developed a rare precision, snapping the ball seven yards back without looking while seamlessly adjusting to the increased distance for quarterback Roger Staubach. Once the formation took hold, the Cowboys reached three Super Bowls in four seasons, including a 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII.

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Imago Credits: @DFW_SportsBlitz ‘X’ handle

Across his 12-year tenure, Fitzgerald was never part of a losing Cowboys team. The franchise made the playoffs 11 times during that stretch, reached nine NFC Championship Games, and appeared in five Super Bowls, winning two. Fitzgerald himself played in 19 postseason games and started 13 of them.

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In 1979, he added a bit of personality to that unit, famously calling the offensive line “Four Irishmen and a Scott,” a nod to himself, Pat Donovan, Jim Cooper, Tom Rafferty, and Herb Scott.

Still, for all his consistency and impact, Fitzgerald never earned a Pro Bowl selection. That said, a knee injury in 1981 led to his retirement the following year. He finished with 137 games played and 108 starts. Now, with his passing, the Cowboys have lost another member of that iconic line, following Rafferty’s death just a year earlier.

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The Cowboys lost Tom Rafferty, one of the members of the iconic O-line

The Cowboys lost their starting center, Tom Rafferty, at the age of 70 on June 5, 2025. He had been dealing with multiple medical issues and reportedly passed away after suffering a stroke. Following his death, the Cowboys released a statement, writing:

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“The Dallas Cowboys mourn the passing of Tom Rafferty, who was a fixture on the Cowboys offensive line for 14 seasons. His work ethic, durability and versatility shined through as he was at the core of a line that brought Dallas a Super Bowl XII championship over the Denver Broncos.

“He was a shining example of being a great, trusted teammate and champion, always approaching the game and his role by doing the right thing. Among the many memorable moments of his career, one stands out, as he helped clear the way for Tony Dorsett’s 99-yard run in 1983. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. He will be missed.”

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In many ways, Rafferty’s early years mirrored those of John Fitzgerald. While Fitzgerald spent time switching between roles, Rafferty began his career at guard, holding that position for four seasons after being drafted in 1977, the same year Dallas won the Super Bowl.

What changed his trajectory was not necessarily design, but circumstance. A series of injuries, including one to Robert Shaw, forced the Cowboys to move Rafferty to center during the 1981 season. The shift was initially viewed as temporary, but it ended up defining the rest of his career. Rafferty later summed it up best when he said, “three weeks turned into nine years.”

He announced his retirement after the 1989 season, closing out a 14-year NFL career. Along the way, he became one of the rare players to share the field with Roger Staubach, Danny White, and Troy Aikman, bridging multiple eras of the franchise.

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With Rafferty’s passing last year and Fitzgerald’s this year, the Cowboys have now lost two of their defining figures. They’re both central to the identity and success of their offensive lines across the 1970s and 1980s.