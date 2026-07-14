Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Leaves Eagles Fans Fuming With Brutal Shot

It’s fair to say Michael Irvin isn’t particularly popular in Philadelphia, considering how often the Hall of Fame wide receiver tormented the Eagles during his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Still, Irvin made his way to Philly as part of Netflix’s coverage of MLB’s Home Run Derby. And while he was there, the Cowboys legend couldn’t resist trolling the fans by pointing out what he believed was a resemblance between the Philadelphia Phillies’ logo and Dallas’ iconic star.

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“When I came in here earlier,” Irvin said in an Instagram video, “and I wanted to take a picture right here, under the big Phillies sign right here, everybody started saying, ‘Michael, what are you doing? Why are you taking a picture under the Phillies sign? Why do you want a picture under the Phillies sign?’ I said, ‘Stop it. I’m not taking a picture under the Phillies sign. I’m taking a picture with them two blue Cowboys stars.’

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“That’s on that Phillies sign. It’s the blue star. That counts. After they see, Phillies is going to be so mad about it. I promise you, you get it within a few years. Within two years, they’re going to change the stars off of it. Those stars will not be like that, I guarantee. They’re going to change the sign. No way.”

Irvin shared the clip from the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park, referring to the Phillies’ iconic logo, which uses two blue stars instead of dots about both “i” letters. While the Phillies have changed their logo multiple times, those two stars reportedly represent the team’s connection to Philly and American Independence. But not for Michael Irvin.

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For the Cowboys legend, it’s simply the Cowboys stars. That said, it’s fair to say that Irvin is making his trip to Philadelphia memorable. The NFL legend had earlier revealed that he would be at Citizens Bank Park on July 13 to participate in media activities surrounding the Home Run Derby, including player interviews for Netflix and his podcast, The White House.

“I’m so lookin forward to going out and being around and showcasing the Home Run Derby for Netflix and interview guys to bring them on my White House show and everything,” Irvin said. “I know it’s in Philadelphia, so I’ve got to walk amongst them, but I’m willing. I’m willing. Let them know, I come in peace.”

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The Cowboys legend had an iconic career against the Eagles, recording 64 receptions for 1047 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns in 20 games. Ironically, however, Irvin’s NFL career also ended in Philly after he suffered a gruesome cervical spinal cord injury in 1999. That injury alone became memorable, considering when Irvin was immobilized and carted off the field, many Eagles fans cheered, unaware of the severity of the injury.

But now, Michael Irvin returned in peace. In fact, he also made an appearance at Philadelphia’s historic McGillin’s Olde Ale House, where Eagles fans initially booed him before he won over the crowd. But does that mean Irvin would stop trolling the Eagles and their fans? Absolutely not. After all, after his take on the Phillies, Irvin trolled the Eagles fans.

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Michael Irvin follows social media trend to troll the Eagles

Over the past few weeks, you’ve probably come across the “Netflix Documentary” trend on social media. Michael Irvin certainly has. The Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram and used the trend as an opportunity to take a shot at his longtime rivals, the Eagles.

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“Me preparing for the Netflix doc about why I have more Super Bowl rings than all of Philly,” Irvin wrote in an IG clip, while walking and then eventually sitting in front of Philadelphia’s famed Rocky Balboa statue.

Irvin’s dig at the Eagles isn’t hard to understand. A former first-round pick, the 60-year-old former NFL wide receiver spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys and helped his team win three Super Bowls. The Eagles, meanwhile, have two Super Bowl titles in franchise history after they won one in the 2017 season and then in the 2024 season.

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The only difference between these two division rivals, however, is that while the Cowboys achieved success in the league over three decades ago, the Eagles have remained one of the successful teams in the present time, considering Dallas has yet to make an NFC Championship appearance following their last Super Bowl win.