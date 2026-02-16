Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Makes Personal Announcement on Sunday

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, Nov 29, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Troy Aikman waves prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 29.11.2018 18:21:42, 11755555, New Orleans Saints, NPStrans, NFL, Troy Aikman, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 11755555

With the 2025 season now in the rearview, Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has shifted his focus to the offseason, and more specifically, to causes that matter to him. After wrapping up his Monday Night Football duties following the Wild-Card round, Aikman is already circling a couple of charity commitments. One of them is Jab Jam. The other is the upcoming NCHA Celebrity Cutting 2026 in April.

“Excited for this event and proud to support southwestern Fort Worth—See y’all there,” Aikman captioned his Instagram story while resharing the post of the event from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting 2026, a high-profile charity cutting-horse exhibition and fundraising gala, returns April 11 at Will Rogers Coliseum. The format is simple but effective. A-list celebrities, elite horse trainers, and longtime supporters of Western heritage come together for an evening that blends sport, spectacle, and philanthropy.

Presented by Icon Global in partnership with the NCHA, the event is framed as “Entertainment with a purpose.” That purpose is direct and tangible. It serves the intention to support UT Southwestern Medical Center’s cancer programs serving Fort Worth and the surrounding communities. The evening will be hosted by the NCHA alongside chairs Nicole Sheridan, Sherri Patton, and Kit Moncrief.

“This event is a powerful way to combine the excitement of cutting with a mission that impacts so many families,” said Jay Winborn, Executive Director of the National Cutting Horse Association. “We’re proud to continue growing the Celebrity Cutting and supporting UT Southwestern and their important work in cancer care and research.”

At its core, the event is about fundraising. Specifically for cancer care, research, and local patient services at UT Southwestern Fort Worth. Organizers have emphasized community impact and strengthening local cancer-care capacity, with the Radiation Oncology campus noted in the official announcement.

And then there’s the guest list. Reports suggest appearances from Dave Annable, Michael Kelly, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Neal McDonough, Ian Bohen, Taylor Handley, and others. It’s a mix of recognizable names that adds visibility to an already well-established cause.

For Aikman, this fits a familiar pattern. The Cowboys legend has consistently tied his platform to charitable initiatives, particularly in North Texas. So while the football calendar has paused, his public schedule hasn’t. The NCHA Celebrity Cutting 2026 may be one headline event. But it’s not the only offseason appearance he’s aiming to make.

Troy Aikman is hoping to make ‘Jab Jam’ this offseason

Troy Aikman closed out the 2025 campaign in the broadcast booth, calling the Wild-Card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans. With that behind him, the focus naturally shifts to the offseason. And while he’s already expressed excitement about the NCHA fundraiser in April, there’s another event firmly on his radar: Jam Jam.

“I’m hoping to make Jab Jam this year. So, the data is on that as well,” Aikman said.

Much like the NCHA Celebrity Cutting, Jab Jam is rooted in fundraising. The difference is the format. It’s an annual Texas benefit concert and auction supporting older adults served by The Senior Source. Built around Texas-country and roots music, the night blends live performances, auctions, and radio tie-ins into a community-driven fundraising effort.

The event traces back to radio personality George “Jub Jub” Dunham and his colleagues at Sportsradio 96.7/1310 The Ticket. Most recently, Jab Jam XIV was held at the Longhorn Ballroom in May 2026. And reportedly, it generated roughly $240,000 for The Senior Source.

Details for this year’s edition have yet to be disclosed. Still, Aikman’s public interest adds another layer of visibility to what is already a meaningful fundraising platform. For him, the offseason isn’t just downtime. It’s an extension of impact, just in a different arena.