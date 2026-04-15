Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Offers New Job to Travis Kelce Upon Retirement

By now, it’s pretty clear that Travis Kelce is coming back for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether it ends up being his last is still up in the air. What does feel certain, though, is that he’s getting close to the final stretch of his playing career. And once he steps away, he’s likely to be one of the most in-demand names in broadcasting. That’s exactly where Troy Aikman comes in, as the Dallas Cowboys legend floated the idea of bringing Travis alongside his brother pretty casually:

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“I’ve covered enough of your games, but now I am a teammate of Jason’s, and he makes us better. So it’s awesome. And now, if we get his brother, we get his younger brother over to the worldwide leader, we got something.” Aikman said during his recent appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast.

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Aikman has been the color commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN since 2022. Jason, meanwhile, has already settled into a role with the network after retiring in 2023. He’s been a regular on Monday Night Countdown and has popped up across several ESPN shows. So the idea of adding Travis into that mix feels less like a stretch and more like a natural next step.

That said, this isn’t the first time Kelce has been linked to a broadcasting future, especially with ESPN. The network’s chairman, James Pitaro, has already made his stance pretty clear. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

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“We’d love to talk to Travis when he’s ready. One of our priorities at ESPN is audience expansion and that really means attracting a younger audience. [Travis and Taylor Swift] are able to do that and they’ve been great for the sport…great for the game of football, great for the NFL, and they’ve been great for the enterprises that carry the NFL. We’re all excited to see what that’s like going forward.”

Imago December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 in action during a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13.Attendance: 73405. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_151 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

So while the idea of Travis joining his brother at ESPN sounds appealing, nothing is locked in right now. He’s still got at least one more season lined up with Kansas City.

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At the same time, ESPN isn’t the only lane being discussed.

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Not long ago, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Kelce could command around $15 million per year for Thursday Night Football on Amazon. While Marchand noted that Kelce would return to play at least one more season, the analyst also mentioned that Kelce could be a potential replacement for Kirk Herbstreit once his deal runs through the 2026–27 season.

For now, though, all of that stays in the background. Kelce is focused on the 2026 season with the Chiefs. But when he does decide to walk away, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the broadcasting world is already waiting for him.

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Why does a broadcasting career feel like a natural step for Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce has made it pretty clear what he wants once the cleats come off. He has openly talked about stepping into broadcasting after his playing days. He first said it back in June 2024 on his New Heights podcast, noting, “Yes, because I want to broadcast when I’m done playing,” and once last July on Bussin’ With The Boys, remarking, “I want to see what calling a game feels like.”

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Now, interestingly, both of those moments came before he confirmed his return to the Chiefs. So while the intent is clearly there, so is the understanding that he’s not done just yet. Still, he knows where he stands in his career. He’s nearing the end. And in football, it’s not just rosters that turn over. The broadcast booth does too.

That’s why, even though Troy Aikman has specifically floated the idea of Kelce landing at ESPN, the bigger picture matters more. Kelce stepping into broadcasting feels like a natural progression, regardless of the network.

And the timing might line up better than it seems. The NFL’s TV landscape is quietly heading toward a transition phase. Al Michaels is 81 and could step away sooner rather than later. Kirk Herbstreit’s deal with Prime Video runs through the 2026 season. Aikman and Joe Buck are also tied to ESPN only until 2027.

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At the same time, platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube are continuing to push into NFL coverage, considering the league is expanding its media footprint.

Put all of that together, and Kelce’s name keeps coming up for a reason. The interest is real, and so is the speculation. Whether it actually turns into a booth role, though, is something that will only become clear once he finally decides to hang up his cleats.