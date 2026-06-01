Deion Sanders ‘Ain’t Above the Entertainment Law’: Antonio Brown Reveals Whether He Regrets Mocking Coach Prime

“Some of my idols was like Deion Sanders. I watched him catch like a helicopter or a jet to play professional baseball and go down as the best receiver.” Back in 2022, Antonio Brown said this about Deion Sanders on Tyreek Hill’s podcast. For Brown, Sanders was the blueprint for success, someone whose level he aspired to reach. But four years later that admiration has taken a sharp turn.

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Over the past year, the former NFL wide receiver has repeatedly taken shots at Sanders and his family, particularly his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. When asked whether he regrets posting controversial comments about the Sanders family, despite knowing the internet would react strongly, Brown without a wince said someone has to joke about Deion!

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“The internet is about expressing yourself,” Brown said on We Playin’ Spades. “The true purpose of a human is to express yourself at the highest frequency. Deion ain’t over the entertainment line. We got to joke his a–, too.”

So how did he go from idolizing Deion Sanders to mocking him? There’s no clear, definitive answer. But there is one particular moment Brown has shared publicly that may offer a glimpse into where things first started to unravel

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Brown had once taken a fishing trip with the Sanders family. He claimed that Coach Prime had invited him on the outing after he had helped train Shedeur Sanders. But sadly, what was supposed to be a relaxed day on the water ended with a fishing hook lodged in his toe. “This n*gga took the hook out my toe with pliers,” Brown recalled, clearly still frustrated. But the pain was not what lingered, but what happened after.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

Brown shared that Sanders never really followed up to ask how his injury healed. And maybe that’s when things shifted and we saw the spillover. Starting with the 2025 NFL Draft, when Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, was projected by many to be a first-round pick.

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Back then Deion Sanders was even suggesting that his son could be selected within the first five picks. Instead, the quarterback slid to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th overall pick. In that sensitive moment, Brown mocked Shedeur, suggesting that NFL teams did not value him as highly as expected despite his confidence before the draft.

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“Now he su—-g d— where the cockiness 5th round na now this the type of s— they have u do when u go 5th round,” Brown tweeted on X.

However even after Brown’s criticism of Shedeur surfaced, Deion did not respond with an attack. Instead, he offered support.

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“Love ya, man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you, man, regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner, I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME,” said Deion Sanders.

But even then Brown didn’t stop. In fact, he later turned his attention toward Shilo Sanders. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent, Brown quickly posted an old clip from 2019 on social media. In the video, Brown outran Shilo during a practice rep, making the young defensive back appear slow and outmatched. Of course, Brown was at the peak of his athleticism at that time, while Shilo was still a teenager. That’s not all.

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In another social media post after the 2025 draft, the former wide receiver criticized Coach Prime for juggling multiple roles.

“Deion stupid a– trying to be agent, coach, commentator, preacher. Ain’t buying that s— ,” Brown said.

That is where things currently stand. Antonio Brown has never been shy about publicly sharing his opinions, and that is exactly what he has done throughout the past year. Fast forward to now, and the former NFL star does not appear to regret any of the posts he made criticizing or mocking members of the Sanders family.

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At the same time, Brown also reflected on his NFL career. And while his time in the league undoubtedly included several major off-field controversies, he remains appreciative of everything he accomplished as a professional wide receiver.

Antonio Brown reflected on his NFL career

A career spanning more than a decade, Antonio Brown was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers whenever he stepped on the field, especially during his years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And while the final stretch of his career was overshadowed by off-field controversies, including tension with the Steelers organization, Brown still retired as one of the franchise’s all-time leaders in receiving yards. Recently, he reflected on that accomplishment.

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“You know, it’s going to come to an end anytime you’re winning on teams, you’re getting traded on teams, or the NFL running the narratives on your name. Whatever the case may be, life’s all about living, and I think I did the right thing was playing football. I’m the number one receiver in the Steelers history, like, receiving yards. I’m up for the Hall of Fame in like 2027.”

By the time Brown’s tenure in Pittsburgh came to an end, he ranked second only to Hines Ward in franchise receiving yards. Across 130 games, including 103 starts, Brown recorded 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns in Pittsburgh. During that span, he also earned seven Pro Bowl selections, led the league in receptions and receiving yards multiple times, and finished atop the NFL in receiving touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Now, Brown is approaching his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility in 2027. While his on-field résumé appears strong enough for eventual induction into Canton, his off-field controversies could ultimately influence how long voters take before giving him a legitimate opportunity to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.