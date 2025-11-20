Deion Sanders Drops Strong Message on ‘Past’ After Shedeur Sanders Officially Becomes Browns Starter

Since this year’s NFL Draft, Deion Sanders has dealt with every possible question about Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future. But when he finally got a call from his son Deion Jr., saying Shedeur was making his NFL debut last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Coach Prime couldn’t hold back. “I was in tears,” he said. Fast forward to now, and Sanders finally got the update he’s been waiting for for months.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Cleveland Browns starter Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol, Kevin Stefanski announced that Shedeur will start in the Week 12 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moments after the news dropped, Deion jumped on Instagram and shared a post saying he’s letting go of the past and focusing on what’s ahead.

“Bible, No, dear brothers & sisters, I have not achieved it, but I focus on this 1 thing: Forgetting the past & looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race & receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus is calling us,” Deion wrote in his IG post.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For Coach Prime, the message wasn’t just a verse. Instead, it felt more like the perfect reflection of this moment. After months of noise, doubt, and nonstop questions, he’s finally watching Shedeur step onto the stage he always believed his son was built for. And if anything, his post makes it clear: Coach Prime is locked in on the future, not the chatter behind him.

Which makes everyone wonder: Will Deion Sanders travel to Vegas for Shedeur’s first NFL start? The NFL legend and the current Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach might just have answered it. And let’s just say he hasn’t decided it yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Haven’t made that decision as of yet,” Sanders said on Tuesday about going to Vegas for the Browns vs the Raiders game. “I’m so focused on what we have at hand. I’m not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him a minute ago.”

For the time being, Coach Prime is occupied with his coaching gig as the Buffaloes host Arizona State on November 22, just a day before Shedeur’s game. Will Deion be able to make it to Vegas or not? That we don’t know as of now. What we do know is that the Colorado product is all set for his first NFL start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Shedeur Sanders is excited to start for the Browns

The Browns’ chapter with Gabriel under the center didn’t turn out the way they actually thought. In his previous five starts, the third-rounder ranked 32nd out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks in Total QBR (30.9) and went 1-4 in those five games, per ESPN. And now that he remains under the concussion protocol, Stefanski is looking toward his last QB option: Shedeur Sanders.

“I know our fans have a lot of expectations and hope, and I would be doing a disservice to myself and a disservice to the organization if I didn’t feel like I am the guy,” Shedeur said. “I did everything I need to. I’m doing everything I need to prepare to be the best version of myself as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the circumstances, everything got to be sped up and that’s great. I like pressure in life. I’m just excited for everything. So, I feel like I’m the guy. I know I’m the guy, but you just have to be able to see.”

Shedeur made his NFL debut in the second half against the Ravens last week in Gabriel’s absence. The rookie struggled, completing 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception while also taking a couple of sacks, as the Browns lost 23-16 at home.

However, the head coach later noted that these were actually Shedeur’s first real snaps with the starting offense in any setting, and Sanders admitted there’s still chemistry to build with that group. Now the real test begins: whether he can click quickly with a Browns offense that’s been struggling to find any rhythm.