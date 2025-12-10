Deion Sanders Has Only One Message to Send After $170 Million Hollywood Actor Starts a Serious Shedeur Sanders Discussion

When the Tennessee Titans visited the Cleveland Browns, it already felt like a matchup worth paying attention to. Cam Ward entered the league as this year’s top overall pick, while Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top-round prospect, became one of the draft’s biggest storylines after sliding to the fifth. Fast forward to Week 14, and Shedeur put together a composed, high-level performance, but Ward ultimately sealed a 31-29 Titans win.

Which is why, right after the game, Jamie Foxx (actor, singer, and longtime supporter of the Sanders family) jumped in to hype up the rookie’s strong performance, even after the Browns’ loss. “You know you’re the truth when you’re a fifth round pick…but a first round topic,” Foxx shared.

And naturally, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but respond to the actor’s comments. Coach Prime slid into the comments with a simple, empathetic “PREACH!!!”

And there’s a clear reason behind that pride. Coach Prime was in the building at Huntington Bank Field to watch Shedeur make his third career start. And when he spoke with reporters, he didn’t shy away from acknowledging just how much his son had to push through to get here from being projected as a first-round pick to unexpectedly falling to the fifth.

“I know the fight behind the fight,” Deion said. “I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains, and I’m just proud of him. Because he’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing and living the right things. That’s just who he is. He’s a Sanders.”

And the rookie’s patience paid off. Shedeur began the season buried on the depth chart as the Browns’ third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Now, he’s locked in as the starter for the rest of the year. His first real opportunity came in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he made it count.

The rookie went 11-of-20 for 209 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a sack while guiding Cleveland to a 24-10 win. Week 13 brought a tougher assignment against the San Francisco 49ers. Shedeur went 16-of-25 for 149 yards and a touchdown but took three sacks as the Browns fell 26-8. Then came Week 14, the matchup with Ward that everyone circled.

Shedeur responded with one of his strongest outings yet. 23-of-42 for 364 yards, three touchdowns (including back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter), and one interception. But the missed two-point conversion late ultimately sank Cleveland’s comeback bid, handing them a second straight loss. Still, the rookie’s performance didn’t go unnoticed.

Praise rolled in from across the league, including from Foxx, as Shedeur continues to be one of the most talked-about young quarterbacks in the NFL, an impressive reality for a fifth-rounder. And now, with another strong showing under his belt, he’s officially the Browns’ QB1 for the rest of the season.

Shedeur Sanders to start for the rest of the season

In the past three weeks, Shedeur Sanders has completed 50 of 87 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns, showing the kind of poise and command you want from a young quarterback. He’s looked increasingly comfortable operating the Browns’ offense, and that steady growth is a big reason head coach Kevin Stefanski officially named him the starter for the final four games of the regular season.

“I think he has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached his game,” Stefanski said. “He’s been working very hard. So, I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those types of things, but he is very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”

That said, the Browns are already out of the playoff race after a tough loss to the Titans. But with four games left and the Chicago Bears up next on the road, Shedeur will continue to run the offense for Cleveland. As for what comes after that? It’s still unclear whether the Browns commit to Shedeur long-term or decide to enter next year’s draft looking for another quarterback.