‘Desperate’ to Find Help, Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Shares Medical Update on Chronic Issue

Over the past couple of seasons, Troy Aikman has drawn attention during NFL broadcasts, but not because of his analysis. Instead, viewers couldn’t help but notice the persistent redness in his eyes. The concern resurfaced most prominently during a Monday night matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in the 2024 season, with some instances in 2025 as well. At the time, Aikman didn’t address it on air. Now, though, he finally has. In a testimonial hosted by MIEBO, Aikman opened up about his eye issues.

“I’ve had chronic dry eye for years. And no matter what I did, I couldn’t escape it,” Aikman shared his health concern in a testimonial hosted by MIEBO, a company that tends to cure dry eye disease. “I spent a lot of time under bright studio lights and feeling the grittiness and scratchiness in my eyes was tough. I started to feel desperate to find relief. I met with a lot of eye doctors to see what my options were.”

The issue didn’t come out of nowhere. Aikman’s eye troubles date back to his teenage years. By the age of 14, he was already reliant on contact lenses, barely able to read the eye chart without visual aids. In 1998, he underwent LASIK surgery, which dramatically improved his vision from 20/600 to 20/20.

But the story didn’t end here for the Dallas Cowboys‘ legend.

After retiring from his Hall of Fame NFL career and transitioning into a full-time booth role with FOX Sports and then ESPN, the environment itself became a problem. Broadcast studios rely on intense halogen and LED lighting to meet high-definition standards. Those lights generate heat, reduce blink rate, and emit blue wavelengths that can strain the eyes over long periods.

For someone already predisposed to dry eye, it was the perfect storm. That exposure, combined with his LASIK history, ultimately led to dry eye disease, something that showed up on screen as redness during game broadcasts. According to Aikman, one doctor finally connected the dots while also prescribing him MIEBO eye drops.

“It took a while, but I finally found a doctor that diagnosed me with dry eye disease,” Aikman added. “He wanted to get me started on prescription MIEBO, a treatment option that directly targets too much tear evaporation. He explained that my tears were evaporating quicker than my eyes could make them. He even told me that my previous LASIK procedure could have intensified my dry eye symptoms. He explained that MIEBO forms a protective layer to help keep moisture in.”

MIEBO, a prescription eye drop designed to reduce tear evaporation, became part of his routine. Aikman says it forms a protective layer that helps retain moisture, easing both discomfort and irritation. Fast forward to now, and the difference is noticeable, at least to him. The redness that once sparked speculation finally has an explanation, and more importantly, a solution.

With his eyes feeling better, Aikman says he’s able to stay more present in the booth, even under the harsh studio lights that once made every broadcast a struggle. In short, it wasn’t a mysterious condition or a momentary issue. It was a long-running problem that is now finally named and managed. Meanwhile, the NFL legend will now get a break from his studio work. In a recent social media post, Aikman announced the wrap of his 2025 season as he looks forward to the offseason.

It’s a wrap for Troy Aikman from the 2025 season

With the NFL season nearing its end, it’s also officially a wrap for Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth. The NFL legend has been serving as a color commentator on Monday Night Football since 2022. And this week, he marked the end of another season in a pretty straightforward way, by saying goodbye through a social media post.

“That’s a wrap in the booth!” Aikman captioned while reposting a story alongside his MNF colleague Joe Buck.

The timing wasn’t hard to figure out. Once the Wild Card round ends, Monday Night Football goes quiet. From there on out, the NFL shifts entirely to weekend action, with the divisional and championship rounds played on Saturdays and Sundays. With the divisional round now in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn to Championship Sunday.

The Denver Broncos are set to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the Seattle Seahawks will take on their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Championship. The winners move on to the Super Bowl. And as for Aikman…his season’s already over. For now, at least, it’s officially a wrap, and which team he’ll be quietly rooting for remains anyone’s guess.