“Disappointed” Tony Dungy Breaks Silence on NBC Firing After 17-Year ‘Football Night in America’ Stint

For weeks, there had been speculation that veteran Tony Dungy might not return for his 18th season on NBC’s Football Night in America. This week, that speculation turned into confirmation. Dungy will not be returning for the 2026 season. It’s a decision the former NFL head coach and longtime NBC analyst acknowledged in a post on social media.

“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead,” Dungy wrote on ‘X.’ It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison who has become a tremendous friend.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never easy to say goodbye to teammates you’ve worked alongside for more than a decade. Dungy and Rodney Harrison joined NBC in the same year, 2009, shortly after their retirements. Since then, both NFL figures have remained with the network as studio analysts.

And while it was clear that Dungy and Harrison’s contracts expired after Super Bowl LX, Dungy will not be returning for what would have been his 18th season.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC’s official confirmation regarding Dungy’s future follows weeks of reporting around the 70-year-old analyst. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand was the first to report that Dungy’s run with NBC could end after Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his report, Marchand suggested the move would be part of a broader set of changes NBC is considering for Football Night in America ahead of the 2026 season.

“The Dungy move is one of the first decisions in what is anticipated to be a new-look show,” Marchand wrote last month. “While it is the highest-rated Sunday pregame show, it has the benefit of being sandwiched between the late 4:25 p.m. window on CBS and Fox and its premiere game on Sunday night. The network may take the show fully on the road next season and slim down its cast, according to sources briefed on NBC’s plans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, though, Dungy himself had not been formally informed of the decision. But looking back now, however, it seems the direction was already forming behind the scenes.

Many of NBC’s studio analyst contracts were set to expire after the Super Bowl. Along with Dungy, the ex-player analysts on the show included Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, and Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dungy had been with NBC for 17 seasons. And now, with the network moving on before what would have been his 18th year, the Hall of Famer suddenly finds himself at a crossroads regarding what comes next.

Whether NBC letting him go means staying involved in football, continuing in broadcasting, or stepping into something entirely different is totally up in the air. At least, for now. And Dungy himself acknowledged that uncertainty in the same post on X.

“God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me—whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach —I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait see them unfold. And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible-Romans 8:28. “God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of these point to a larger shift at NBC. The network appears ready to reshape FNIA. That process will not happen overnight. But the expectation is that NBC could begin leaning toward former NFL head coaches and even active players who may be entering their final seasons around 2026.

How will NBC’s revamp look after Tony Dungy’s departure?

NBC wants to revamp ahead of the 2026 season. But it’s also clear that the network likely will not be able to pull that off in one complete swoop. Which is why it’s worth looking at the potential candidates NBC could target ahead of the 2026 season and even after the season wraps up.

ADVERTISEMENT

For starters, once Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, the network reportedly approached him. However, Tomlin might hesitate to jump into broadcasting and could instead look to return to coaching in 2027. That naturally brings the conversation to the next group of potential broadcasters.

Travis Kelce is returning for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the 2026 season is widely expected to be his last. The tight end has also made it clear that if he enters broadcasting, he would prefer to call games. With that in mind, NBC could realistically target Kelce in 2027.

Then there is Kirk Cousins, who appeared on CBS’s postseason pregame coverage. While the Atlanta Falcons have since released him, he is still expected to land a deal during free agency. That said, the 37-year-old is clearly nearing the twilight of his career and could decide to hang up his cleats within the next year or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the Steelers’ Cam Heyward and Aaron Rodgers could also be names worth watching. Heyward has already appeared on NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, although he may not be done playing just yet. Rodgers, meanwhile, is more of a wild card. Especially, since he is widely expected to focus on his private life once he eventually retires.

That said, NBC has made its first move toward a revamp. But a complete overhaul will almost certainly take time. What is clear for now is that Tony Dungy’s run on FNIA has come to an end.