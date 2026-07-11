“Disrespectful”: Ex-Bills Player Urges Buffalo to ‘Do the Right Thing’ After O.J. Simpson Snub

Honoring franchise legends in a stadium is like adding jewelry to the place you call home. The Buffalo Bills have done exactly that for decades. This year, however, the team is moving from Highmark Stadium to a new home ahead of the 2026 season. While the organization continues to honor its franchise greats, it chose not to include former running back O.J. Simpson. And according to Leonard Fournette, who spent a brief stint with the Bills, that decision is disrespectful.

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“It goes to bring up another subject, O.J Simpson,” Fournette said on his 4th And South podcast with Jarvis Landry. “The Bills say they’re not going to recognize him in the new stadium. To me, I think it’s disrespectful.”

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Simpson was one of the leading running backs not only in the Bills’ franchise history but in the NFL. A former first overall pick, he spent nine seasons with the Bills and became the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season, in just 14 games. Across his career, he made six Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro selections, while earning numerous other accolades.

The Bills, meanwhile, recognized his achievements and placed Simpson on their Wall of Fame. However, now that the team is moving out, the team is moving those honors to a new area called the Family Circle, instead of recreating the old Wall of Fame. But while announcing the plans, Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli gave a telling response when it came to honoring O.J. Simpson.

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“We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and Family Circle,” Guelli said.

As that went down, Fournette responded with his rant over Simpson’s snub. At the same time, the 31-year-old ex-Bills RB is now hoping the fanbase will do the right thing for Simpson.

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“I think it’s inside the building,” Fournette added. “It’s definitely inside the building. I mean, we know, and by being up there in the Bills, it’s a football town. So, people still wear O.J. jerseys, you know what I’m saying? But I think it’s inside the building and I hope, y’all at the Bills do the right thing.”

While Simpson had a Hall of Fame career with the Bills, it’s fair to say that the franchise chose not to honor him because of his off-field issues after his playing career. Still, after his snub gained traction, some Bills fans started circulating petitions and asked the Bills to honor their legend. Whether they will manage to change the organization’s stance on the former running back remains to be seen.