Distraught Ben Roethlisberger Asks Peyton Manning to Stop Talking After Aaron Rodgers’ Mistake Against Texans

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers knew exactly what they were walking into in the Wild Card round: the Houston Texans and the league’s No. 1 defense. The result followed the script. Pittsburgh never found the end zone, settling for just a couple of field goals, while Houston’s defense flipped the game entirely, forcing two turnovers and taking both back for touchdowns.

One of those moments came off a Rodgers fumble, scooped up by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and returned toward the end zone. As the play unfolded live on the Manningcast, Peyton Manning couldn’t hide his excitement. “The ball’s out. Ball’s out. That might be a touchdown,” Manning said as Rankins rumbled ahead. That’s when Ben Roethlisberger jumped in. The Steelers legend, clearly not interested in seeing a defensive lineman score against his old team, tried to shut it down in real time.

“No, he was down. Be quiet, Peyton. He was down,” Roethlisberger said. “I know there’s nothing better than big boy touchdowns, but I don’t want that to be a big boy touchdown.”

The play came early in the fourth quarter with just over 11 minutes left. Pittsburgh was trailing 10–6 when Rodgers dropped back on a critical third-and-12. Under pressure, the 42-year-old lost the ball, and moments later Rankins returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, blowing open what had been a tight game.

“We’re here for it all,” Rankins said after the game. “I won’t sugarcoat it, won’t dance around that topic. We’re here for the whole thing.”

That sequence, Big Ben going speechless, and Rankins’ statement, summed up the night. Houston’s defense consistently bottled up Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense. The Texans allowed the Steelers to tally just 175 total yards, including 81 in the second half. Rodgers finished 17-of-33 for 146 yards, no touchdowns, one fumble, one interception, and took four sacks.

And after the fumble return swung the game, things got only worse. With 2:39 left, facing fourth-and-5 from Pittsburgh’s own 34, Rodgers went deep for Pat Freiermuth. The pass never had a chance. Texans defensive back Calen Bullock picked it off and returned it for a pick-six, sealing a 30–6 loss and ending the Steelers’ season a few moments later.

In short, the Steelers’ offense unraveled against the league’s top defense. And fittingly, the defining images of the night were Rodgers’ fumble and interception. After all, it’s still unclear whether the final pass of Rodgers’ NFL career ends up being a pick-six.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire after the Wild-Card loss?

Ever since the Texans knocked out the Steelers, one question has lingered: Will Aaron Rodgers really wrap up his career with a pick-six? After the Wild Card loss, the 42-year-old was asked directly about his future. And to his credit, Rodgers isn’t rushing into anything emotional.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions. I’m disappointed. Obviously, such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun,” he said. “…It’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over. I’m not going to talk about that. Just get away, and have the right conversations.”

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh earlier in the offseason, landing a $13.65 million contract in June 2025. And from a performance standpoint, he delivered a steady year. He started all 16 games, threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and completed 65.7% of his passes. Still, now that the season is over, the conversation around his future feels unavoidable.

Before the Wild Card loss, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Steelers would be “more than open” to bringing Rodgers back as their starting quarterback. Whether that actually plays out in 2026 is anyone’s guess right now. For the moment, Rodgers isn’t committing either way. But one thing is clear: The answer to his NFL future is coming sooner rather than later.