Dolphins Mourn as Overlooked Hero of Franchise’s Only Perfect Season Passes Away at 79

Manny Fernandez’s NFL journey began with scouts doubting whether he even had the size or talent to survive as a defensive lineman at the professional level. But it ended with him remembered as one of the most dominant yet underrated defenders in Miami Dolphins history. That was especially evident during Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins, where Fernandez recorded 17 tackles and sacked quarterback Billy Kilmer.

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But sportswriter Dick Schaap had reportedly spent the night before the Super Bowl partying, showed up dealing with a hangover, and barely followed the game itself. When he later checked the stat sheet and saw teammate Jake Scott had two interceptions, he selected Scott as the game’s MVP. That decision eventually sparked years of debate over whether Fernandez was denied proper recognition for one of the most dominant defensive performances in Super Bowl history after a perfect season.

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And now, decades later, the Dolphins and the wider NFL community are mourning the loss of Fernandez following his passing. The franchise took to its social media account and released a statement, writing:

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez, a member of the 1972 perfect team, a two-time Super Bowl champion, Ring of Honor member and an anchor of the Dolphins’ legendary No-Name Defense. His consistent and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins’ success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team’s three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as we remember one of the best players in Dolphins history.”

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The Dolphins legend passed away Sunday in Ellaville at the age of 79. As of now, the cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

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Miami originally signed Fernandez as an undrafted free agent in 1968, and he spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the franchise. While the Dolphins struggled early in his tenure, the organization eventually became a dynasty after the arrival of head coach Don Shula.

And although the offense featured stars like quarterbacks Bob Griese and Earl Morrall, running backs Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris, along with receiver Paul Warfield, Fernandez remained a core piece of Miami’s No-Name Defense. Under Shula, Miami reached three straight Super Bowls from the 1971 through 1973 seasons, winning championships in both 1972 and 1973.

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During those title runs, the Dolphins allowed the fewest points in the NFL. And when Fernandez was overlooked for Super Bowl VII MVP honors, teammate Nick Buoniconti openly expressed frustration over the decision.

“It was the game of his life–in fact, it was the most dominant game by a defensive lineman in the history of the game, and he would never be given much credit for it,” he wrote. “They should have given out two game balls and made Manny Fernandez the co-MVP with Jake Scott. He beat their center Len Hauss like a drum.”

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And while Fernandez often remained underrated nationally throughout his career, he still retired with several major accomplishments, including two Super Bowl titles, two second-team All-Pro selections, a place in the Dolphins Ring of Honor, and recognition in the franchise’s Walk of Fame.

Across eight NFL seasons, the Dolphins legend recorded 35 sacks and six fumble recoveries. And once news of his passing became public, tributes quickly poured in from across the NFL world for one of Miami’s all-time defensive greats.

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The NFL Community paid tributes to Manny Fernandez

As news of Manny Fernandez’s passing spread across social media, fans quickly flooded the comments section with emotional tributes for the Dolphins legend. One fan wrote, “RIP Manny! Truely on of the best to ever play the game!” while another added, “☹️☹️Such an underated player.” The reactions reflected how deeply respected Fernandez remained among football fans.

Others remembered Fernandez not just for his dominance on the field, but also for the lasting legacy he left behind with Miami’s historic No-Name Defense. “Noooooo loved Manny Fernandez!! My condolences to his family and I hope he’s at peace 🙏,” one emotional supporter commented shortly after the Dolphins officially announced the news of his passing.

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The tributes continued pouring in throughout the day as longtime fans reflected on Fernandez’s impact during Miami’s dynasty years under Coach Shula. “RIP Manny Fernandez. Gone, but will never be forgotten,” another fan wrote while remembering the defensive lineman’s role in helping the Dolphins capture back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the early 1970s.

Another supporter summed up the emotions surrounding Fernandez’s passing by writing, “Rest in peace, Manny Fernandez. A true legend whose impact on the game will never be forgotten. Sending prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and fans.” And that sentiment perfectly captured how much Fernandez still meant to generations of Dolphins supporters decades after his playing career ended.