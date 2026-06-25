“Eagles Are Awesome”: Jason Kelce Expresses Gratitude to Front Office for Continuing Role With Philly

“I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it.” Jason Kelce said back in 2024, a couple of months before announcing his retirement after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. And while the former NFL center has since become an ESPN analyst, Kelce has always acknowledged the front office for allowing him to remain a valuable part of the organization.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Eagles are awesome. They let me do whatever I have the ability to be around, if I can help out, or honestly, just for my own mental psych,” Kelce said. “You see people that I spend a lot of time with in the building, they’re more than accommodating. I think the Eagles, more than a lot of other organizations, take care of their former players. They really appreciate guys who have put in a lot of time in the city. And I think that it’s been a pointed effort by Jeffrey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A former sixth-round pick of the 2011 NFL draft, Kelce became one of the most reliable parts of the Eagles’ offensive line for more than a decade. Across 13 seasons, he was a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII-winning team. During that stretch, he also earned seven Pro Bowl nods while cementing his name as a six-time First-team All-Pro. But retirement didn’t mean that Kelce’s time with the Eagles was over.

In fact, just months after hanging up his cleats, Kelce showed up at the Eagles’ facility, located in the Novacare Complex, in May 2024. During a conversation with NBC’s Takeoff With John Clark, Kelce acknowledged how he got accustomed to spending some valuable time with his former teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love going down there. It keeps me involved,” Kelce said. “Whether it’s being around the guys, being around the coaches, my mind in the game from what teams are doing to try and prepare for this coming season, and things the defense is getting ready to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, Eagles GM Howie Roseman also tried recruiting Kelce to a front office role soon after his retirement. After parting ways with the Eagles, the Eagles GM revealed that Jason Kelce also assisted the front office in drafting Cam Jurgens during the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I think Jason would be great at anything in football,” Roseman said on Up & Adams. “He’d be a heck of an evaluator. I’ve tried to recruit him to come work for me, too, because he can evaluate players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to the Eagles as a whole organization, they’re not just limited to taking care of just one player. In fact, Jason Kelce has emphasized how the Eagles have been taking care of their former players. To put that into perspective, players like Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brent Celek, and Brandon Graham have played under different head coaches and personnel.

And after hanging up their cleats, some of them are still a part of the organization. Take Celek, for instance. After announcing his retirement ahead of the 2018 season, Celek joined the Eagles front office as a personnel consultant in 2020 and has been holding that position to present. At the same time, the Eagles also brought Darren Sproles to become a part of the front office. He left in 2025 to pursue coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, the career that me and Lane Johnson and Brent Celek and a lot of guys had, that’s rare in this business,” Kelce added. “Especially to retain in one organization, Fletcher Cox, me, Fletch, and B.G. played with four different head coaches in all the state of Philadelphia. So, I think this city and this organization and Jeffery and Howie and all those guys made a point in an effort to keep us here. They’re still allowing us to be involved in any way we can.”

As for Kelce, if he wishes to join the team staff, the front office would be more than accommodating and offer him a role. According to Lane Johnson, the former Eagles center already “has a locker in the coach’s locker room now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, while the majority of the Eagles’ players from their Super Bowl LII-winning team are retired, the Eagles have successfully managed to find their replacements, with Jurgens succeeding Jason Kelce.