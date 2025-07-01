brand-logo
ESPN Announces Return of Randy Moss to Sunday NFL Countdown Amid Cancer Battle

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 1, 2025 | 12:51 PM EDT

Late last year, when Randy Moss suddenly disappeared from Sunday NFL Countdown, fans braced for bad news. Two days later, he revealed on Instagram Live that a cancerous mass in his bile duct required a six-hour Whipple surgery: “Your boy is a cancer survivor.” He described placing a stent on Thanksgiving and facing chemo and radiation, asking fans to get checkups. No hype—just stark reality, and a man leaning into grit and family support.

Come February, Moss returned to ESPN for Super Bowl coverage, greeted by a tribute video featuring Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Justin Jefferson. Tears welled as he said, “I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me.” No scripted comeback—just raw gratitude. His journey story unfolded not on the field, but through surgery, silence, and surgical follow-ups. Now, he’s back, with a deeper perspective that will shape every analysis he delivers.

On Tuesday, July 1, The Athletic’s senior writer, Andrew Marchand, announced that “After missing two months last season following a cancer diagnosis, Hall of Famer Randy Moss is expected to return full-time on ESPN’s NFL Countdown this year.” To make this news official, ESPN released its official statement with an emotional message for the Hall of Famer.

Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift—not just for our team but for the entire football community—and knowing he will resume full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of this offseason,” ESPN told The Athletic. Indeed. With the 2025 regular season a couple of months ahead, Randy Moss’ return to the Sunday NFL Countdown is nothing but delighted news of this offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

