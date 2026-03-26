ESPN’s Pat McAfee Accuses NFL Network of ‘Burying’ Him in an Explosive Rant

ESPN’s takeover of NFL Network is just weeks away from becoming official ahead of the 2026 season. On the surface, that signals a shift for the network. But around the same time, Pat McAfee revisited a very different chapter from earlier in his journey. Back when he was still trying to break into media, the NFL Network turned him away.

“The league’s network used to bury me,” McAfee said. “I as rejected from the NFL/NFLPA’s TV Exec Broadcast Bootcamp 3 times. Only player in history to have a job on TV without going thru it.. Out of context situations ran wild.. outright “anonymous” lies from talentless scumbag suits.. bans.. cancellations.. death threats.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not a new frustration for McAfee. After retiring from the NFL following eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he tried to get into traditional broadcasting pathways. He was turned down multiple times, including by Syracuse and the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp.

Where Does OSU Roster Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

He spoke about that phase a few years ago in a conversation with Sports Illustrated. When asked what reason he was given for those rejections, his answer was simple. They told him to come back the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s only a certain amount of spots,” he said. “Maybe try next year. I’m very honored that I am the only person, though in the history I think of the NFL, that has basically gone on TV in significant times that has not gone through the broadcast boot camp, which is every president of every Network getting to see you do absolutely everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, the path he took was anything but traditional. After time with FOX, McAfee eventually got his break. He auditioned for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. In July 2019, however, Adam Schefter reported that McAfee would join ESPN as a color analyst for Thursday Night College Football.

Since then, McAfee has grown into one of the most recognizable voices in sports media. He has been a regular on College GameDay and hosts his own platform, The Pat McAfee Show. And through it all, he has continued to acknowledge the people who supported him along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We f***ing roll,” McAfee added in his post on Thursday. “SHAHTAHT my guys for the incredible work and all of you for following along. I’m eternally grateful… the mission isn’t done. “For the good of sport.” Let’s GOOOO.”

Now, things have come full circle in a way. With ESPN set to take over NFL Network operations, McAfee’s voice sits right at the center of that ecosystem. And as things stand, he is also gearing up to return for the NFL Draft with his Draft Spectacular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat McAfee is expected to be back with his Draft Spectacular

Even with ESPN set to take over NFL Network in the coming weeks, the league’s network will still produce its own broadcast of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh in less than a month.

Alongside the prospects set to hear their names called, Pat McAfee is also expected to return with The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular. That would mark the third straight year of his delivering on-location coverage for one of the league’s biggest offseason events.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the momentum around McAfee continues to build. This week, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 47th Sports Emmy Awards, and The Pat McAfee Show earned a nomination for Outstanding Sports Studio Show in the Daily category.

The show now finds itself competing with First Things First, NBA Today, NFL Live, and SportsCenter, with most of that competition coming from ESPN itself.

So when you step back and look at it, the arc is hard to ignore. A career that began with repeated rejections has now come full circle, with McAfee firmly established as one of the most influential voices in sports broadcasting today.