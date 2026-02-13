ESPN’s Troy Aikman Announces Offseason Plans After ‘Final Show’ of the Season

Essentials Inside The Story Despite an efficient offense under Schotty, Aikman remains skeptical of the team’s direction

Troy Aikman reveals where he is headed next during a conversation with Future Media

Aikman revealed his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season

It’s been a couple of weeks since Troy Aikman wrapped up the 2025 season on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. With the year now firmly in the rearview, the focus naturally shifts to the offseason. So the obvious question becomes: what’s next for Aikman before the 2026 season kicks off? He addressed exactly that during a conversation with Future Media.

“I’m hoping to make Jab Jam this year. So, the data is on that as well,” Aikman said.

After wrapping up his 2025 campaign in the booth with the Wild Card matchup between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aikman is now looking ahead to something closer to home: Jub Jam.

Jub Jam is an annual Texas benefit concert and auction that raises money for older adults served by The Senior Source. It’s a Texas-country and roots music night built around live performances, auctions, and radio tie-ins. The event grew out of the efforts of radio personality George “Jub Jub” Dunham and his colleagues at Sportsradio 96.7/1310 The Ticket.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, Nov 29, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Troy Aikman waves prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 29.11.2018 18:21:42, 11755555, New Orleans Saints, NPStrans, NFL, Troy Aikman, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 11755555

What started as a hometown fundraiser has evolved into one of Dallas’ more recognizable charity concerts. Dunham created the event after caring for his aging parents, turning that experience into a recurring benefit to support The Senior Source’s programs. Over time, it expanded in scale and profile.

Most recently, it was held at the Longhorn Ballroom. The lineups featured artists such as Randy Rogers, Steve Helms, George Dunham & The Bird Dogs, and Cameron Allbright.

The event has posted six-figure totals in the past. Jub Jam XIV in May 2025 reportedly raised roughly $240,000 for The Senior Source. As of now, this year’s details haven’t been officially confirmed. But Aikman making it part of his offseason outlook adds another layer.

Troy Aikman is hoping to show up for a Dallas fundraiser that’s grown into something much bigger than a concert. And whether he will make it or not is still up in the air. Aikman, meanwhile, has also addressed his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2025 season.

Troy Aikman goes blunt on the Cowboys’ 2025 season

The Cowboys, after promoting Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, ended up with another disappointing season. While Schottenheimer did oversee an efficient offense, the same couldn’t be said for the defense. And Dallas once again missed the playoffs. That’s the backdrop when Troy Aikman weighed in, openly questioning whether there was any meaningful culture shift under the new leadership.

“I think Brian Schottenheimer is a good coach,” Aikman said. “As far as changing the culture, I don’t know that that happened. I don’t know that it didn’t happen. How do you know if you’re not in the building? If you don’t make the playoffs, it wasn’t a very good year. Whether your culture is good or not good. Whatever happened, it wasn’t enough.”

There’s a clear edge to that assessment. Dallas didn’t waste quarterback play, at least not statistically. Dak Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 67.3% of his passes. On paper, that’s the profile of a playoff offense. But games aren’t played on paper. And the defense consistently gave points right back, finishing near the bottom of the league in both points and yards allowed.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250727_tdc_al2_288

That’s why 2026 can’t be another reset year. If this version of the Cowboys is going to contend, Jerry Jones has to get the margins right. He’s already moved on from the defensive coordinator and appears set to use his first-round picks in April to address premium needs. That’s a start. But it has to translate.

Offensively, Prescott just finished one of the better seasons of his career. CeeDee Lamb is already in place. The tougher calls revolve around the futures of George Pickens and Javonte Williams in free agency. Whether that roster recalibration, paired with a defensive overhaul, is enough to shift results is the real question heading into next season.