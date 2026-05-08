Ex-Commanders QB Who Won Over an Entire Fanbase Announces Retirement at Just 33

For Taylor Heinicke, his first career start in 2020 for the Washington Commanders was slated to be more of a burden than a gift. Thrown straight into a Wild-Card matchup against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who later won the Super Bowl that season, Heinicke was almost guaranteed to fail miserably. Instead, he pulled off a move that not only went down in history books, but also made a place in the heart of Washington forever.

Completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing for 46 yards and another score, the young quarterback’s performance reel got highlighted by a fearless dive for the pylon that cut the game to a two-point margin. While that play earned him an AC joint separation in his shoulder and a visit to the locker room after some more hits, Heinicke came charging back onto the field and never missed another snap. Washington lost 31–23, but Heinicke earned a fan base that was ready to root for him. Unfortunately, grit does not always translate into consistency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the young age of 33, Heinicke is now forced to head out the door. He announced his retirement on May 7, bringing an end to one of the NFL’s most improbable careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For 25 years, I had the pleasure to play this great sport of football. It has taught me a lot, not only about myself, but about life as well. Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would’ve been able to live this life. Thank you to all who have supported me in this journey. Excited for this next chapter of my life! And always, Go Skins!”

What makes the Washington Football Team’s playoff hero’s retirement hit even harder is that he was the kind of player people naturally rooted for. His journey felt authentic. Heinicke spent time in Minnesota, New England, Houston, and Carolina, but never truly got the opportunity to establish himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2020, when COVID-19 changed the league, Heinicke was ready to hang up his cleats and eventually move into coaching. That was when Turner stepped in, telling him, “Listen, man… maybe don’t hang up the cleats just yet. Covid is changing everything. And you never know the league.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed! Coach Turner asked Heinicke to finish his degree and walked him through the process of becoming a coach. Heinicke listened and went back to spending his days “sleeping on my sister’s couch and typing up term papers”. Just a month later, Turner’s prediction was proven correct. Washington called. And just four weeks later, he was starting a playoff game against the Buccaneers after Alex Smith was ruled out with a calf injury. That game ended up restarting Heinicke’s career.

Even in defeat, Heinicke earned the trust of Washington’s front office and landed a two-year, $4.75 million extension. Then, in the 2021 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury, forcing Heinicke back into the lineup. He remained the starter for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 14: Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke 4 pleads with the referee after a late hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham 55 during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 14, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 14 Commanders at Eagles Icon221114018

Washington went 7-8 in Heinicke’s starts, including a Monday Night upset over then 8-0 Philadelphia. He also picked up a $125,000 bonus after every win in which he played at least 60% of the snaps. Heinicke turned those bonuses into a running joke by buying Air Jordans matching the colors of the team Washington had just beaten. Some called it petty. Fans absolutely loved it.

By 2022, Heinicke had returned to the backup role behind Carson Wentz. But after Wentz suffered a fractured finger, head coach Ron Rivera handed Heinicke the starting job again in Week 7. He finished the year with a 5-3-1 record, which also marked the end of his Washington tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m truly grateful for everything this fan base has given me these last few years. Thank you for embracing me and supporting me while I live out my dream,” Heinicke wrote after his Washington stint was over.

But it isn’t Washington that helped him make his name. Playing for the ODU Monarchs, Heinicke is reportedly the most decorated player in ODU’s football history after passing for more yards (11,483) than any college QB in Virginia. And even though Heinicke went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, he had already shown flashes of NFL-level talent during an exceptional college career. He finished with a 31-14 record while totaling 132 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if so, why is a player of his caliber out so soon?

How Taylor Heinicke’s career took a downturn

The downturn in Taylor Heinicke’s NFL career did not come from one dramatic collapse. It was more of a slow reality check. After his unlikely underdog run in Washington, teams around the league eventually viewed him for what he probably always was: A high-end backup quarterback rather than a long-term franchise starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his stint with Washington, Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2023 season. However, Atlanta opened the year with him backing up Desmond Ridder. Over the next two seasons, Heinicke constantly moved up and down the depth chart.

He stepped in for Ridder in Week 8 of the 2023 season, and then-head coach Arthur Smith named him the starter for Week 9. But the momentum did not last long. Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury the following week, which forced him out, and a few weeks later, he was pushed back into the backup role before reclaiming the starting job again in Week 16.

By the 2024 season, the opportunities had dried up once again. After the Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., Heinicke never really had a path to the starting role. Atlanta eventually traded him to the Chargers, where he backed up Justin Herbert and never started another game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many ways, Heinicke rebuilt his career on timing and opportunity. And after Washington, those opportunities slowly disappeared.