Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Announces New Move in Football After Clearing Unretirement Decision

There’s never a shortage of paths for a retired NFL player. Some step away and take time off, others jump into coaching at either the college or NFL level, and plenty move into media or launch their own podcasts. In Derek Carr’s case, after his unexpected retirement earlier this year, coaching seems like the most realistic lane. That’s not a speculation on our part. Carr has hinted at it himself.

This week, someone put the question directly to Carr, asking, “DC (Derek Carr) I’m sure you’ve been asked a lot of times but I’ve never seen anything. Would you ever want to coach in the nfl?” And Carr didn’t shy away from it. He responded in the affirmative, saying, “Great question…I am definitely interested in coaching at some level.”

The Las Vegas Raiders legend didn’t specify whether he’s leaning toward an NFL coaching role or something in college. But he did make one thing clear: if the right opportunity comes along, he’s not going to hesitate. Carr retired earlier this year while being on a contract with the New Orleans Saints rather than undergo surgery on his right shoulder, a procedure that would’ve sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

And since stepping away, Carr has already dipped into the media world. He made his broadcast debut in early September 2025 on YouTube as a studio analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Chargers pre-game show. He’s also launched a podcast with his brother, David, called Home Grown with David & Derek Carr.

Even with all that, Carr hasn’t ruled out the possibility of coaching at some level. Back in September, the NFL legend even joked that he’s already getting reps as a coach with his kids’ youth team (the 4th–6th grade Clovis Christian Warriors), where he occasionally slips into a Jon Gruden impression. Now, whether Carr’s next chapter is on an NFL sideline, a college campus, or somehow back under center, that part remains wide open.

Derek Carr openly left the door cracked for an NFL comeback

Derek Carr has a well-earned reputation for saying one thing and then undercutting it a moment later. And we’re seeing that pattern again. On one hand, he’s now openly talking about wanting to coach at some level. But rewind to September, when he went on The Dan Patrick Show, and the conversation took a different turn. When Patrick asked if he might play again, Carr said:

“I wouldn’t say never because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens. I think we’ve all probably learned that. So, for me right now, I’m training because I love to train. That’s gonna be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then out in the front with my kids and with my buddy for fun, because it’s part of my rehab still for my shoulder…And so I always felt like, even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I’ve got to be ready.”

As Carr puts it, he’s still training and throwing at times as part of his rehab. But even if he does want an NFL return, his shoulder would have to hold up well enough for him to perform at a true starting-quarterback level. After all, he retired precisely to avoid surgery on that injury. How this Derek Carr saga ultimately plays out is anyone’s guess, but it’s definitely one worth keeping an eye on.