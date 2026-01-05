Falcons Announce Significant Matt Ryan Development After Arthur Blank Fires Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons made a sweeping move on Sunday night, firing general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris just hours after their season-ending win over the New Orleans Saints. And with both leadership spots now vacant, owner and chairman Arthur Blank has already outlined the franchise’s next step. In simple terms, the Falcons are creating and prioritizing the hire of a president of football, a role that will oversee and help select the team’s next GM and HC.

“We will be adding a new president of football from outside the organization,” the owner said in an official statement. “The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team. Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football, and they will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions…We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles,” the owner said.

Almost immediately after that announcement, speculation followed. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Falcons legend Matt Ryan could be part of the conversation. For context, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed on last week’s edition of FOX NFL Kickoff that Blank has already had discussions with Ryan about a potential return to the franchise in a front office role.

At that time, Glazer revealed that Ryan was “seriously considering it.” Fast forward to this week’s show, and Glazer expanded on how significant that move could be for Atlanta.

“I think it has a big implication. First of all, Matt is still talking with the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s for a significant role in that front office,” the insider said of Ryan and the Falcons. “That does affect what happens with the general manager. It does affect what happens with the head coach.”

With both the GM and HC now gone, it’s clear this decision carries real weight. While the Falcons did close the season with a win, it wasn’t enough to save Morris or Fontenot. That’s ultimately why Blank chose to reset the entire football operation. And that’s where Ryan potentially enters the picture.

Drafted No. 3 overall in 2008 out of Boston College, Ryan spent the first 14 seasons of his career in Atlanta. He remains the franchise leader in passing yards (59,735), wins as a starter (120), and passing touchdowns (367). On top of that, the NFL legend also led the Falcons to an NFC title in 2016, earning MVP honors along the way.

Ryan wrapped up his playing career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and currently ranks ninth all-time in passing yards and 10th in passing touchdowns. Whether he ultimately steps into a front-office role under Blank is now one of the biggest questions surrounding the Falcons. As for Morris and Fontenot, the Week 18 finale officially closed the book on their time in Atlanta.

Arthur Blank kicks off the reset for the 2026 season

The Atlanta Falcons closed the 2025 regular season on a four-game winning streak. But even that late push wasn’t enough to save Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot. Following their dismissal, Morris finished his two-year run in Atlanta with a 16–18 record, while Fontenot went 37–48 across five seasons without a single playoff appearance.

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” Arthur Blank said. “The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits.”

Morris’ history with the Falcons goes back further than his most recent stint. He previously served as Atlanta’s interim head coach during the 2020 season, finishing 4–7. That offseason, the organization opted to hire Arthur Smith, while Morris moved on to become the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. A run that culminated in a Super Bowl LVI title.

That success put Morris back on the head-coaching radar and ultimately led to his return to Atlanta. But the reunion never translated into contention. The Falcons missed the playoffs in both seasons under Morris, extending a drought that dates back to their Divisional Round loss in the 2017 postseason.

Now, with both Morris and Fontenot officially out, the Falcons are turning the page yet again. Between the confirmed search for a new president of football and growing buzz around a potential Matt Ryan return in some capacity, Atlanta’s next leadership era is already taking shape, with 2026 set to bring a full reset at the top.