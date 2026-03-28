Former Chiefs Star Replaces His Own Father as Head Coach of Top Oakland High School

At McClymonds High School, Marcus Peters is not viewed through the lens of his time with the Kansas City Chiefs or the reputation that followed him during his playing career. Not the temper. Not the on-field outbursts. And not even the dismissal from the University of Washington.

Here, he is simply the kid who played under his father, Michael Peters. The son of a coach who spent 33 years at McClymonds, including the last 13 as head coach. And someone who used to return to play with young players during his NFL offseason. And now, he is the one stepping into that same role, set to take over as head coach starting in 2026.

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That transition became official this week, with reports confirming Peters as the next head coach at Oakland Section and state small-school power McClymonds. He inherits a program that has been defined by his father’s success over more than a decade.

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Michael stepped down for the second time in three years following the 2025 season, when McClymonds went 11-3 and fell 42-25 to Kennedy-Delano in the CIF Division 3-A state final. He had previously stepped away in 2023, only to return after what was described as “encouragement” and “pressure” from the West Oakland community, the McClymonds family, and Marcus himself.

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This time, though, it marks a true passing of the torch. Michael leaves behind a remarkable run that includes multiple state titles and a 142-24 record. Even in his final stretch, after returning in 2023, he went 21-8 over two seasons while taking on a more challenging schedule.

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Despite having just 265 students, McClymonds consistently faced larger programs, including nonleague losses to Riordan and California-San Ramon. Still, the team dominated locally, highlighted by a 34-0 win over Oakland Tech to secure its 16th straight Silver Bowl and Oakland Section title in 2025.

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Now, Marcus takes over at the same place where his own story began.

“We are excited to see him now step into the role of head coach,” the school said in an announcement. “His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with his deep connection to our school, makes this truly an exciting moment for our football family.”

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Imago Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler 19 comes up with a reception in front of Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Steve Nurenberg/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS Arlington TX USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1215155 StevexNurenbergx krtphotoslive807922

At McClymonds, he was an All-Metro standout and OAL MVP as a senior, recording seven interceptions and scoring six touchdowns on returns.

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After graduating in 2011, he moved on to Washington. He started 13 games as a redshirt freshman and recorded five interceptions as a sophomore. His college career, however, took a setback when he was dismissed during his junior year due to disciplinary issues.

That setback did not stop his path to the NFL. The Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. And he delivered immediately, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year with eight interceptions in 16 games.

Over his career, Peters totaled 33 interceptions, 389 tackles, 12 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and eight defensive touchdowns. He also earned three Pro Bowl selections and finished as the league’s co-leader in interceptions during his rookie season.

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After retiring in 2023, he returned to McClymonds as a volunteer assistant under his father. Now, that role changes in a significant way. He is no longer assisting. He is leading. And as Michael admitted, part of that transition comes down to one simple truth. Marcus never really wanted him to leave in the first place.

And while Marcus Peters is now stepping into a new chapter as a head coach, he has also taken time to reflect on his past. Recently, he revisited one of the more controversial moments from his playing days with the Chiefs in 2017.

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Marcus Peters recalled a controversial penalty from 2017

Back in 2017, the Chiefs started the season 5-0 but then slipped to 6-5. By Week 13, Andy Reid was looking for a response against the New York Jets. Instead, the game unraveled, with multiple penalties piling up at the worst possible moments.

One of those moments involved Marcus Peters throwing a referee’s flag into the stands. At the time, it was seen as another example of his on-field temper. Now, Peters has offered more context, explaining that it was not just frustration, but emotion building throughout the day.

“The day was a long and rough day,” Marcus said, recalling the penalty. “Just pulling into the stadium. My teammate from college, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, was a tight end for the Jets at the time. He had just called me while we were pulling into the stadium and told me that we lost one of our college teammates… and I was just an emotional wreck that day… and it was just penalty after penalty in the red zone, and just, I lost it.”

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That sequence ultimately contributed to a 31-30 loss at Arrowhead. The fallout came quickly. The NFL fined Peters $24,000, and the Chiefs followed up with a one-game suspension for the corner.

“I got suspended the next week and lost a game check. I lost a hefty amount of dollars that next week,” Peters said.

Looking back, it is one of those moments that defined how Peters was perceived during his career. But now, with his NFL chapter behind him, the focus shifts. The same player, once known for emotional intensity, is stepping into a leadership role at the high school level. How that energy translates into coaching is the next part of his story.