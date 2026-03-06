Former Rams & Steelers WR Retires Without an NFL Catch as Garrett Wilson and More React

Many expect an undrafted free agent out of college to eventually become a hero in the NFL. The league has seen quite a few stories like that. In other cases, though, that hero arc never quite comes together. Such has been the story of Lance McCutcheon. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went undrafted in 2022, signed with the Rams, and spent the next four seasons bouncing around the league. And now, McCutcheon has decided to call it a career.

“I just wanted to take the time to thank everyone who has played a part in this process,” McCutcheon captioned his retirement post on Instagram. “I couldn’t have accomplished anything that I did or made it where I did without the help from so many different people. The list of thanks that are owed is never ending, so THANK YOU to everyone out there that helped me accomplish my dream of playing in the NFL.”

McCutcheon had certainly turned heads ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. He wrapped up his senior season at Montana State Bobcats football with 61 receptions for 1,219 yards and nine total touchdowns, earning first-team All–Big Sky Conference honors along the way.

Still, his path to the NFL came with a few question marks. McCutcheon played his college football at Montana State, an FCS program rather than a major FBS school, which naturally limited the exposure many draft prospects receive.

And while he had an ideal frame for the position at 6-foot-3 and around 200 pounds, his athletic testing numbers were considered average for an NFL wide receiver. For a broader context, McCutcheon ran roughly a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, a time that falls on the slower side for receivers entering the league.

Add to that the fact that the 2022 draft class featured one of the deepest wide receiver groups in recent memory, including players like Garrett Wilson and Drake London, and it’s not hard to see how he ultimately slipped through the cracks.

When draft week arrived, all 32 teams passed on McCutcheon before the Rams eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent. From there, though, the road through the NFL turned out to be far less smooth than many initially expected.

For instance, McCutcheon quickly made a name for himself during his rookie preseason. The receiver led the entire league with 259 receiving yards, finishing 33 yards ahead of the next closest player.

That production came on 15 catches, the fifth-most that preseason, and included a 60-yard reception along with two touchdowns.

But translating that momentum into the regular season proved much harder. McCutcheon appeared in 10 games for the Rams and even made one start.

However, he was targeted just five times and didn’t record a single catch during the regular season. Those 10 games would ultimately stand as the only regular-season appearances of his NFL career.

Following his rookie year, the Rams waived him during final roster cuts. From there, McCutcheon continued to bounce around the league, spending time with four more teams, though strictly on practice squads. After his stint in Los Angeles, he joined the Houston Texans, followed by stops with the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and eventually the Tennessee Titans.

Outside of his time in L.A., one of the other moments that drew attention came with the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season. Pittsburgh signed McCutcheon to a reserve/future contract early that year, giving him another opportunity to fight for a roster spot.

He appeared in all three of the Steelers’ preseason games that summer, catching five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Still, the production wasn’t enough to secure a place on the 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Eventually, after spending time on the Titans’ practice squad, McCutcheon decided it was time to step away from the game. Even without a lengthy NFL résumé and a reception, the receiver made it clear that he remains grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you to my amazing wife! Everything you did for this family on your own while I was away at a camp or a game or every day at work, I could not have done this without you and I am beyond grateful and appreciate for everything you did for me and this family,” he added.

“Thank you to all the teams, coaches, and staff that believed in me and gave me this opportunity! I am more than grateful for my time in the league and I couldn’t be more blessed and appreciative of this journey. 4 years and 5 teams is more than I could ever ask for, so truly thank you…”

And as the announcement made its way around social media, several of Lance McCutcheon’s former teammates jumped into the comments to wish him well and congratulate him on his journey.

Garrett Wilson joined others to bid farewell to Lance McCutcheon

As soon as Lance McCutcheon shared his retirement post, the comment section quickly turned into a small reunion of teammates and friends. One of the first notable reactions came from Garrett Wilson, who kept it simple but meaningful, dropping, “🤞🏾🤞🏾 blessings,” a short message that still carried plenty of respect for McCutcheon’s journey.

Former Rams teammate Ben Skowronek also chimed in, acknowledging the grind behind McCutcheon’s four-year run in the league. “Congrats on a great career brotha,” Skowronek wrote. Not long after, another Rams receiver, Van Jefferson, added his own message: “My Brother! Forever and Always 💯.”

Support didn’t just come from Los Angeles connections. John Simpson also dropped by with a quick but familiar shout-out: “My dawg! 🤟🏾.” It was the kind of casual message that reflects how players often talk to each other off the field. Short, but filled with the kind of locker-room camaraderie built during long seasons.

Then came one of the more reflective messages from Lewis Kidd, McCutcheon’s former teammate at Montana State. “Hell of a career my guy, big things ahead!💫,” Kidd wrote, highlighting how the receiver’s journey, from college standout to four years in the NFL, was something those who shared the field with him clearly appreciated.

In the end, the comment section said plenty about McCutcheon’s impact beyond the stat sheet. Sometimes, the respect from teammates tells the real story.