FOX’s Tom Brady Reveals Bills Fans Not So ‘Warm’ Welcome After Returning to Buffalo

Tom Brady made his return to Buffalo after nearly six years. Only this time, not as a quarterback. This time, as a FOX analyst. And naturally, it brought back memories of a familiar Bills tradition from Brady’s final years with the New England Patriots: Fans tossing a certain object onto the field, complete with his name, as their not-so-subtle way of mocking him. Fast forward to now, and while Brady’s role has changed, the reception didn’t exactly turn friendly.

“Warm embrace? A lot of people were kind of that one-finger salute they were giving me as I looked down from the press conference,” Brady said when Kevin Burkhardt asked whether he received any warm embrace from the fans at Buffalo. “Just kind of reminding me how much they enjoyed me coming to town.”

