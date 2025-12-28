brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

FOX’s Tom Brady Reveals Bills Fans Not So ‘Warm’ Welcome After Returning to Buffalo

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 28, 2025 | 5:26 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

FOX’s Tom Brady Reveals Bills Fans Not So ‘Warm’ Welcome After Returning to Buffalo

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 28, 2025 | 5:26 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tom Brady made his return to Buffalo after nearly six years. Only this time, not as a quarterback. This time, as a FOX analyst. And naturally, it brought back memories of a familiar Bills tradition from Brady’s final years with the New England Patriots: Fans tossing a certain object onto the field, complete with his name, as their not-so-subtle way of mocking him. Fast forward to now, and while Brady’s role has changed, the reception didn’t exactly turn friendly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Warm embrace? A lot of people were kind of that one-finger salute they were giving me as I looked down from the press conference,” Brady said when Kevin Burkhardt asked whether he received any warm embrace from the fans at Buffalo. “Just kind of reminding me how much they enjoyed me coming to town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved