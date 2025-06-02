Frank Ragnow’s Wife Confirms ‘Big Things’ After Retirement as Dan Campbell Warned of Ugly Lions Future

Frank Ragnow once joked that fracturing his throat was the best excuse he ever had to avoid chores. “Can’t talk, I can’t answer,” he said. Funny, until you remember: he wasn’t kidding. In Week 14 of the 2020 season, Ragnow suffered a fractured cricoid cartilage, part of his larynx, and finished the game. He couldn’t speak for two weeks. When he found out he’d made his first Pro Bowl, he couldn’t even call his mom.

That’s the thing with Ragnow. The stories sound exaggerated until you line them up. In 2021, he tore his meniscus and returned to practice in under two weeks. His brother called him “a certified psycho.” Then there’s the toe—still injured, still “inoperable,” still not keeping him out of games. He just tapes it and plays.

A few call it grit, while others pronounce it Ragnow. But after grinding on the gridiron for seven seasons, and at the age of 29, Ragnow knew it pretty well that it’s about time to call it a career. After all, the hits piled up so often, he probably lost count. And on June 2, 2025, the four-time Pro Bowler finally unlaced his cleats for the last time. To prioritize his health and that of his family.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” he hopped up on his Instagram to share the news. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family’s future.” Right after that, his wife, Lucy Ragnow, slid into his comment section and expressed how proud she was of her husband.

“Beyond proud of you,” she wrote. “I’m so honored to be your wife and to have had a front row seat to everything you’ve accomplished in your career. Big things ahead. Love you X 100000.” While it’s still unclear whether Ragnow would want to return to the NFL as an analyst or a coaching gig, or if he’d prefer to spend his post-retirement life with his family, one thing is sure: the Lions legend will have his wife’s support for his future endeavors.

After all, big things are ahead for the 29-year-old former Center of the Lions. But let’s be real—Dan Campbell and Co. are going to have a hard time filling the gap after Ragnow’s retirement.

Dan Campbell to address Frank Ragnow’s replacement

Last year, the Lions’ offense, under Dan Campbell and offensive guru Ben Johnson, was so electric that it felt like they had the cheat codes—just straight-up torching defenses every single time. We’re talking about a season when the Lions had 33.2 points per game (564 points for the season) and averaged 409.5 yards per game. That’s 2nd in the NFL. However, things have changed somewhat in the past few months.

First, Ben Johnson left the town for Chicago as their head coach. And now that Frank Ragnow has hung up his cleats, Dan Campbell and Co. are stuck in a limbo to find his replacement. Sure, they have veteran Graham Glasgow on their roster, and there’s no denying that. But get this, the NFL analyst just poured gasoline on the fire—literally and figuratively.

After Ragnow announced his retirement from the pros, Brett Kollmann took to his official ‘X’ handle and shared a concerning update for the Detroit team. “They are one Graham Glasgow injury away from having the youngest G-C-G trio in the league, *and* they have a new play caller,” he said. “I don’t like predicting great teams to take a step back but man…those are tough hurdles to overcome.”

Well, Kollmann’s concern seems valid at this point. After Johnson left the Lions, the team now has a new offensive coordinator, John Morton. Additionally, given how deep the offseason is, it’s unlikely the Lions will be able to acquire a veteran Center through free agency. To spice things up, Detroit also parted ways with Kevin Zeitler. Now, the way things are already shaping up, Campbell and Co. will move ahead with rookie Tate Ratledge.

Long story short: when Kollmann said that the Lions are just one big injury away from starting with the youngest G-C-G trio in the league, he wasn’t talking the talk. Unless the Lions manage to find a top-tier replacement for Frank Ragnow.