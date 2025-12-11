Furious Jason Kelce Doesn’t Hold Back on Jalen Hurts’ Offense as Nick Sirianni Addresses QB Benching Calls

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a strong defensive outing on Monday Night Football, sacking Justin Herbert seven times and making the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense miserable all night. But with the offense falling apart, including multiple turnovers, brutal third-down efficiency, and Jalen Hurts never finding any rhythm, it still turned into a 22–19 overtime loss that felt completely avoidable. And that’s exactly why Eagles legend Jason Kelce lost his mind watching his former team unravel like this.

“I’ll tell you this, watching the game, incredibly frustrating,” Kelce said. “I was like losing my mind in the production truck and upstairs watching the game as it unfolded. Because they continually killed themselves with interceptions and penalties and turnovers and things like that. But going back and watching the tape, I really do think that there were some positive things to take away from the game offensively.”

Some tough lessons were all Hurts, and the Eagles took home, and it’s not hard to see why. Hurts turned the ball over five times. Four interceptions and a lost fumble, with three picks coming inside Chargers territory and another in overtime. The offense came out flat across the board, struggling both in execution and in key situations.

Philadelphia went 4-for-13 on third down, which killed drives, forced early field-goal attempts, and kept the Chargers’ defense fresh. Hurts delivered one of the roughest outings of his career: 21/40, 240 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, a 31.2 passer rating, plus just 8 rushing yards on four attempts. And the backbreaker came in OT.

With the Eagles already in field-goal range, Hurts took a deep shot to Jahan Dotson into double coverage. Chargers safety Tony Jefferson jumped it at the 1-yard line, sealing the game and dropping Philly to 8–5. No wonder Jason Kelce sounded off after the Eagles’ loss. Even so, the Eagles still sit as NFC East favorites. But three straight losses and an offense wobbling at the worst possible time have created real concern. And yes, the early rumblings about a potential Hurts benching have already started.

Nick Sirianni to stick with Jalen Hurts after the QB’s poor outing

The calls to bench Jalen Hurts after that rough loss to the Chargers were real. But Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t even entertaining the idea. At least not right now. Sirianni joined 94WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday and was asked point-blank if Hurts was “definitely” his starter for Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His answer couldn’t have been clearer:

“Yeah, absolutely.”

For now, Tanner McKee and Sam Howell remain behind Hurts on the depth chart. And when Sirianni was pressed on whether a QB change might happen if Hurts keeps struggling, he shut it down immediately, calling the idea ridiculous.

“Nah, I think that’s ridiculous,” he said. “I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. And that’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games.”

Following the loss to the Chargers, Hurts sits at 2,754 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. But the real red flag is on the ground: he’s dropped from 42 rushing yards per game in 2024 to just 25.9 per game through 14 weeks. A clear sign of where the struggles are coming from.

For now, Philly still controls the division. And with the third-easiest remaining schedule in the league (the Raiders in Week 15, two matchups with the 3–10 Washington Commanders, and a meeting with the Buffalo Bills), they should remain favorites. The only thing that can complicate it is their own offense if it keeps trending the wrong way.